Attorney says COVID statistics are driven by money, not science

TUCSON, Arizona (LifeSiteNews) — Attorney Thomas Renz blasted hospitals as putting profits before patients by recategorizing flu patients as suffering from COVID-19 “because there’s a whole bunch more money in it for the hospitals if you call it COVID.”

Renz, an Ohio-based lawyer, is lead attorney in several high-profile cases against federal agencies related to fraud and violations of medical freedom rights. He is a featured speaker at the Truth for Health Foundation’s fourth conference on September 22, the focus of which is medical freedom.

Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet, M.D., the CEO of the Truth for Health Foundation, noted that Renz has been working alongside numerous families who have been denied access to life-saving healthcare and who have effectively been placed in “prisons of COVID wards,” being forcibly separated from their loved ones after requesting treatment protocols like that offered by America’s Frontline Doctors.

“What we’ve been seeing is that America’s jails have more visitation rights than COVID patients in America’s hospitals,” Vliet said. “This is unconscionable.”

Explaining the full scope of the widespread “medical tyranny,” Renz said the degree of deadliness associated with the novel coronavirus has been exaggerated, describing the overarching narrative thereof “a lie,” and showing that financial incentives have driven mass misdiagnoses of flu cases in favor of COVID.

“If you want to understand what’s happening in the hospitals, you have to start with understanding what’s happening more broadly from the beginning,” Renz said. “This is a disease that we know to be roughly as dangerous as the seasonal flu.”

Renz noted that “the seasonal flu kills lots of people in a given year,” and that it is not uncommon to have 100,000 people or more die from flu globally. “But last year was interesting,” he added, “because according to CDC statistics, there could have been well over two hundred and fifty thousand flu deaths.”

The reason behind the upsurge in possible flu deaths can be explained, Renz stated, by the similarity in expressed symptoms of both flu and COVID-19. “When you get diagnosed with the flu, your symptoms are identical to that of COVID. So, what they do is instead of calling it the flu and then treating the flu — like we historically would have — they call it COVID, because there’s a whole bunch more money in it for the hospitals if you call it COVID.”

Hospitals are rewarded with a 20 percent reimbursement bonus “on anything COVID-related,” Renz explained, including the prescription of remdesivir, an experimental antiviral drug once tested on Ebola patients, but swiftly dropped after 50 percent of trial participants died.

Renz noted that remdesivir has been linked to kidney failure, after which “it was pulled from trials, from clinical trials in the past, because it was killing too many of the patients who were taking it. It is a dangerous, dangerous drug. It’s not safe. It’s not effective.”

Despite numerous problems with remdesivir, including increased hospitalization and liver injury being tied to use of the drug, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the medicine for therapeutic use in COVID-19 patients.

The lawyer stressed that doctors have therefore been told they have to diagnose “anything that could be COVID” as such, “whether it’s COVID or not.”

The result of this indiscriminate practice, according to Renz, has been to misdiagnose influenza “hundreds of thousands of times.”

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Resist Biden's Vaccine Mandate Show Petition Text 10355 have signed the petition. Let's get to 12500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition It's official: Joe Biden has announced that his Administration will be forcing COVID vaccinations on nearly 1/3rd of American citizens, blatantly disregarding the personal objections of millions of people and moving America ever closer towards a medical dictatorship. We cannot stand for this unprecedented overreach, and we will not submit to Biden's tyrannical public coercion efforts. Please SIGN this urgent petition informing the President that you will NOT comply with these unconstitutional vaccine mandate orders issued by the Biden Administration, and that elected officials should act in their capacity to block these intrusive demands. On Thursday, September 9th, Joe Biden announced the latest round of federal orders meant to further coerce large swaths of the public into getting the COVID vaccine -- many against their will. While the legal standing of these measures is, at best, dubious, the Biden Administration appears more ready than ever to gut our individual rights and practically erase medical autonomy in our country. This latest escalation in overreach was announced via a televised speech in which Biden outlined a new "six-point plan" that includes far more than just six avenues to achieve mass medical compliance. Among the most egregious new federal mandates are the following: A requirement that all private businesses employing more than 100 people mandate their workers get the Covid-19 vaccine or submit to weekly testing (to be implemented by way of a new Department of Labor rule)

A requirement that all federal employees and federal contractors get the COVID vaccine

A requirement that all healthcare workers in facilities that receive reimbursement from Medicare and/or Medicaid (an estimated 17 million) get the Covid-19 vaccine without an alternative testing option

A requirement that all Head Start teachers get the COVID vaccine

A federal effort to lobby states to implement vaccine mandates for all school employees, and require regular testing of all students and school staff

A federal effort to lobby entertainment venues to require proof of vaccination or testing in order to grant entry to the public

A continuation of mask mandates on all federal properties and during interstate travel (i.e. planes, trains, buses) All in all, these new vaccine mandates, which will go into effect within the coming weeks, will affect an estimated 100 million American workers -- 2/3rds of the entire workforce! And, according to an administration official, violations of these unconstitutional requirements could result in fines of up to $14,000. While this is clearly a political ploy on the part of the Joe Biden and his team of power-hungry Washington insiders to shift the focus from their disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the American public knows better: After nearly a year and a half's worth of arbitrary, ever-changing, and unconstitutional government mandates in response to the COVID outbreak, it was always a given that the Biden Administration would ramp things up even further when it behooved them. And now, it would seem that time has officially come. "This is not about freedom or personal choice," Biden uttered in his remarks, confirming his administration's blatant dismissal of all Americans' right(s) to accept or decline the experimental Covid-19 vaccine. This is a stunning reversal from Biden's declaration last December that "I don’t think [the vaccine] should be mandatory, I wouldn’t demand it to be mandatory." In fact, Biden even confirmed his intention to flout states' rights in the process, warning that "If these governors won’t help us beat the pandemic I’ll use my power as president to get them out of the way." These are not the words of an "empathetic" leader; these are the words of an aspiring dictator. And, for the time being, the only way to stop Joe Biden's tyranny is through mass noncompliance. As we've said from the beginning, science, basic logic, and common sense should dictate policy regarding COVID and the Delta variant. But Joe Biden and the federal government have long abandoned those principles throughout this crisis, culminating into this disturbing yet inevitable flurry of intrusive vaccine mandates that use people's jobs, individual autonomy, and livelihood as leverage. This assault on our individual rights, private businesses, and American workers cannot be tolerated, and the easiest way to combat these unlawful orders is to just say NO. Please SIGN and SHARE this most important petition letting Joe Biden know that you will NOT comply with the unconstitutional medical demands being made by this administration, and that action should be taken to block any intrusive action against working Americans and private employers. Thank you!



FOR MORE INFORMATION:



'Biden announces vaccine requirements for private businesses, impacting tens of millions of Americans': https://www. lifesitenews.com/news/ breaking-biden-announces- vaccine-requirements-for- private-businesses-impacting- tens-of-millions-of-workers/ Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

One common ailment associated with seasonal flu is pneumonia. “If it’s untreated, that pneumonia then kills you in many cases … [but] they don’t want to treat this. They don’t want to do anything with this,” Renz said.

Thus, if someone were to contract the flu, “more times than not” the hospital will say they have COVID, Renz said, at which point many people are simply being sent home without treatment. “Finally, you’re just so sick that they have to admit you,” he added, explaining that by this time, “you’re as likely to come out alive as dead. That’s what we’re seeing over and over again.”

“They don’t care if you’ve got bacterial pneumonia. They don’t care if you’ve got a treatable disease. All they do is they treat you for COVID because you get a 20 percent reimbursement bonus for anything COVID-related, like remdesivir, which is already a hugely profitable thing.”

Many doctors are also forbidding supposed COVID patients from seeing their families if they refuse potentially fatal treatment plans like intubation and remdesivir. “As soon as you contest it [hospital treatment plan] in any way, shape, or form,” Renz related, “[if] you ask them about ivermectin” the doctors often will “not only not let your family come to see you, but they won’t even listen to your power of attorney or to your medical wishes.”

Instead, “when you say, ‘I don’t want to take remdesivir, I won’t take intubation’ … They come in, they stand at the end of your bed and scream at you about the fact that you’re going to die.” “I’ve got hospital after hospital, story after story,” Renz said, “and it’s not every patient and it’s not every hospital. But if that happens once, it’s too much and it’s happened many times. It’s happening way too often.”

Renz revealed that medics have been “harassing” patients, such as Veronica Wolski, who died in a Catholic hospital after being denied basic care and treatment, which he described as “torture.”

“These people are being tortured,” he continued, adding that by the time an attorney is contacted, they “can’t do anything.” “I hate to tell you that, but the patients die more times than not because they’re not treating the patients, they’re not doing anything.”

In fact, he explained that even after a patient has voiced protest against receiving remdesivir, for example, that some hospital staff in Ohio, where Renz is based, have been ignoring that instruction.

“That is a battery in Ohio, that is a crime,” he said, “it is absolutely a crime in Ohio and probably in most other states.”

Many patients have been restricted from receiving ivermectin, described by some as a “wonder drug” regarding its effectiveness at mitigating the effects of COVID, despite the National Institutes for Health (NIH) having listed the medicine “as an investigatory drug for COVID-19 … it’s right next to remdesivir,” Renz noted. He added that the American government has been prescribing ivermectin to illegal immigrants, yet strongly discouraging its use in hospitals for ordinary American citizens, incentivizing other therapies.

“This is a war on American citizens,” he said. “It’s not my doctor’s job to say you can’t have this. We’re not asking for some bizarre thing,” Renz stated, noting the case of Uttar Pradesh in India, where the government effectively “eradicated” the virus using ivermectin.

“You have got to fight this. We the people have got to stand up.”

“I don’t want to watch thousands and thousands of people keep dying while I’m going through the litigation process,” Renz stressed. “You’ve got to stand up for your rights. You’ve got to stand up for your freedoms. You’ve got to fight.”

Furthermore, the attorney argued that being denied healthcare rights or being forced into taking unwanted medication is tantamount to “being in prison.”

“In one case, you’re told you can’t move around. In another, you’re told you can move around only if you get a vaccine,” he said. “This this is the definition of coercion.”

“I am begging and pleading with everyone on this: If you are within reach of a phone, grab it, call your state rep, call your local reps, call whoever you can call … Get active, get organized, get involved. It’s going to take a long time through the courts, we’re trying, and we’ll get there, but we need you to be active, we need to be involved and we need you to help us. God bless you all.”

Share











