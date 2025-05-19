Attorney Tom Renz calls for ‘immediate halt’ on self-amplifying RNA ‘vaccines’

Medical freedom advocate Tom Renz has warned that saRNA 'vaccines' could pose risks of shedding, recombination with wild viruses, persistence in the body, and sexual transmission.

(LifeSiteNews) —Attorney Tom Renz is urging an “immediate halt” on self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) “vaccines” until studies of the various risks they pose to human health are conducted.

Renz, a prominent lawyer who has challenged vaccine mandates and pandemic policies, issued a white paper on Friday warning that saRNA “vaccines” could pose risks of shedding, recombination with wild viruses, persistence in the body, and sexual transmission, urging that their deployment be halted until independent studies on these risks are conducted.

saRNA works by accelerating the replication of RNA, which in turn produces an antigen theoretically designed to stimulate an immune response. Thus, as Renz noted, saRNA “vaccines” work by “producing high antigen levels at low doses.”

This fact alone raises concerns — at least one pre-clinical study showed that saRNA produces 10-100 times more antigen than mRNA. In the case of the mRNA COVID shots, many researchers found the antigen (spike protein) to be responsible for adverse effect, by triggering an inflammatory response.

Renz has noted that the amplified RNA and antigen production of saRNA increases the risk of shedding via bodily fluids. It may also enhance the risk of shedding by inhalation. Pfizer’s protocol for testing its mRNA COVID shot mandated that trial healthcare workers report any pregnancy “after having been exposed” to the jabbed “by inhalation or skin contact.”

The risk of shedding, at the very least through bodily fluids like saliva, semen, or breast milk, is further made likely due to studies’ evidence that saRNA persists in the body. One study cited by Renz showed that saRNA was detected in rat muscle, lymph nodes, liver, spleen, heart, lungs, gonads, and blood up to 60 days after injection. This persistence in a wide variety of organ systems “could sustain shedding” in genital and other fluids, the attorney noted.

Any risk of shedding, let alone an amplified risk posed by saRNA, raises the ethical problem of “inoculating” people with engineered genetic material without their consent.

Another risk of persistent saRNA, according to Renz, is its potential recombination with “wild-type RNA viruses” that an injected person may carry, resulting in a “chimeric virus.” This possibility is supported by literature reviews that have found that RNA recombination can occur by switching from one RNA “template” to another.

Moreover, structural problems such as the reliance of health regulation bodies on vaccine manufacturer data, lack of accountability for misleading claims about mRNA shots such as that the mRNA stays at the injection site, and “censorship of vaccine safety concerns” have all coalesced to enable safety problems with such injections, Renz noted.

Thus, the risk of “great potential for harm” of these saRNA products makes their promotion “unjustified,” Renz said.

Japan authorized the use of the first self-amplifying mRNA (“saRNA”) vaccine, supposedly to tackle COVID-19, in November 2023. The vaccine, known as “Kostaive,” is also referred to as ARCT-154.

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher told The Defender that “these products are completely new. There is absolutely no long-term safety data on them.”

“In the clinical trials for ARCT-154, injected participants experienced a 90% adverse event rate after the first dose in study Phases 1, 2, and 3a combined,” Hulscher said. Of these adverse events, 74.5% were systemic — meaning they occurred in a part of the body distant from the point of injection — and 15.2% required medical attention.

Remarkably, tens of thousands of Japanese citizens took to the streets to protest the unveiling of these so-called saRNA “vaccines” after Japan’s largest broadcaster, NHK, showcased a feature on their morning show Asaichi depicting real-life experiences of individuals who have suffered grave side effects from the COVID-19 vaccines.

Renz has urged that the saRNA “vaccine” rollout be instantly stopped until long-term persistence studies, shedding studies, sexual transmission trials, recombination studies and studies of saRNA persistence and shedding in the immunocompromised are conducted by independent third parties, and regulatory reform is enacted.

