Atty general cracks down on whistleblower alleging Michigan vote issues

November 13, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Leaked audio from a poll worker training session, recently posted online with commentary by reporter Shane Trejo, reveals that poll worker procedures were taught in Detroit that leave ballot-counting vulnerable to fraud, prompting Michigan attorney general Dana Nessel to issue a letter to Trejo demanding that he “cease and desist use of #Detroit Leaks video across all media platforms.”

The October 28 audio recording captures key sound bites of an instructor teaching procedures — most of which are now official in Michigan — that buck previous safeguards of election integrity.

Trejo begins the audio exposé with a clip of the instructor telling trainees that poll-watchers and challengers have to stay six feet away from them on Election Day. One trainee began to ask, “So the six feet back, unless they have really good vision, they can’t actually see — ”

“Exactly. Unless they got really good vision or they brought their binoculars,” the instructor replied, triggering laughter from the trainees.

Michigan’s initial 2020 election training policy incorporated social distancing guidelines demanding that even poll-watchers and challengers keep six feet of distance from election workers. However, this policy was legally challenged, and the very same day of the training captured in the audio — Oct. 28 — a settlement was reached in court that allowed for poll-watchers and challengers to stand closer to election workers as needed.

The agreement stated that while challengers and poll-watchers “should maintain at least six feet of distance between themselves and election workers and voters as reasonably possible,” they were also “permitted” to “temporarily stand in closer proximity to election workers” in order to perform their legal duties.

It was declared during the court proceedings that “amended written guidance” expressing the substance of the agreement should be issued to local election officials “no later than” October 29 at 5 P.M.

It is unclear whether election workers received the memo, as there are numerous reports of poll-watchers and challengers in Detroit being prevented from observing election workers, and even from entering a vote-counting hall.

The leaked audio also reveals that poll workers are being trained to submit challenged ballots, which are filled out by voters whose eligibility is in question, together with unchallenged ballots into the tabulating machine. This procedure all but defeats the point of challenging a ballot, as it means that the challenged ballots are automatically counted except possibly in the event of a recount, as Trejo points out in his commentary:

“All challenged ballots WILL be counted immediately on Election Night, and only if, after the fact, a challenged ballot is rejected, will an election official locate the ballot box, break the seal, and fish out the challenged ballot from the pile of thousands to find the one with the Post-It tape covering up the challenged ballot number.”

In the leaked audio, the instructor is heard saying, “How do you challenge a ballot? You take the ballot, you write under the barcode, 2003, and you cover it with what kind of tape? Post-It! The Post-It tape! But this time, you’re going to put it in the secrecy sleeve, and Mr. Stark is going to vote as normal. So his ballot is going through what? The tabulator.”

Michigan’s attorney general, Dana Nessel, demanded that Trejo remove all #DetroitLeaks videos in her “cease and desist” letter, dated Oct. 28, and accuses him of “intentionally misleading and altering information pertaining to elections.”

She claims in her letter, “At 6:36, you state that challenged ballots will be tabulated and cannot be uncounted later. This is a false statement as the challenger has six days to prove the improper vote.”

It is unclear just what Nessel is referring to here, as Trejo’s precise comment at 6:36 in the video refers to “regular,” not “challenged,” votes: “A vote processed as a ‘regular voter’ on Election Day will be tabulated and cannot be un-counted later.”

One of the points highlighted by Trejo in the leaked audio is that voters can present an “easily forged piece of paper” to demonstrate their voter registration on Election Day.

The instructor is heard explaining to her class that people who have registered to vote only a day or two before Election Day, and whose registration therefore won’t appear in the system, can present a paper receipt as proof of registration.

Trejo maintains that “it only takes a crude forgery for anyone to vote, anywhere,” and that “anyone with the know-how could generate thousands of fake late-registration receipts. Complete with valid address and polling location address.”

In the audio recording, a trainee is heard asking what to do if poll challengers start “yelling and making a scene.” The instructor replies, “9-1-1. They got standards, they got conduct standards. If they make a scene, get ’em up out of there. Call the police on them.”

The last instruction revealed in the leaked audio refers to a scenario when someone comes in to the poll to vote, but his record indicates that an absentee ballot was “sent and received.” In this case, the trainees are instructed: “Do not issue him a ballot!” If that person protests, saying he hasn’t voted, and gets “loud” or “rude,” students are instructed to provide him a “provisional envelope.”

The instructor exclaims, “Why? Where’s it goin’? Not in the tabulator! It’s goin’ in that envelope, right? We have how many days? Six! So what is the Department of Elections going to do with it? Destroy it!”

Trejo explains in his video why this is a problem: “[The] trainer assumes the voter has already voted absentee. Unsaid is the possibility the absentee ballot was stolen, or some other error possibly occurred.”

Trejo commented to LifeSiteNews, “There is a terror campaign against whistleblowers that is underway. We need to support whistleblowers as they fight to save our republic.”

“This vote steal is the most ghastly crime in U.S. history. We cannot let it stand. Officials are issuing these threats because they’re scared of getting caught.

