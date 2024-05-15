Australian archbishop accused of ‘hate speech’ for defending Catholic teaching on gender, abortion

Archbishop Julian Porteous of Hobart, Tasmania decried the 'organized campaign to overturn the traditional Christian understanding of sex and sexuality in western society' and warned against efforts to liberalize abortion, assisted suicide, and conversion therapy laws.

(LifeSiteNews) — An Australian Archbishop infuriated pro-LGBT politicians and activists in his state after publishing a pastoral letter denouncing gender ideology and other left-wing causes.

Archbishop Julian Porteous of Hobart, Tasmania issued his four-page document titled “We are the Salt to the Earth” on May 2. It was sent to Catholic schools and parishes in the archdiocese to provide guidance for their teachings in light of recent political developments.

Drawing on themes found in Dignitatis Infinita, Porteous points out that “over the last 30-40 years we have witnessed an organized campaign to overturn the traditional Christian understanding of sex and sexuality in western society.”

He also noted that “we see efforts to disconnect gender from biological sex as denying the reality of who we are and the precious identity we have as a man or a woman.”

The document further warns against efforts to liberalize abortion, assisted suicide, and conversion therapy laws.

In a statement issued May 13, Equality Tasmania president Rowan Richardson, a gender-confused woman who thinks she is a man, claimed that Porteous’ letter “stigmatized LGBTIQA+ people as a threat to religious values, and thereby created unsafe learning and working environments.”

Independent Tasmanian MP Kristie Johnston, who has a child enrolled in a Catholic school, characterized the statement as “nothing short of hateful speech,” according to the Australian-based ABC news.

“You can imagine how deeply hurtful this must be to a young person questioning their sexual identity,” she alleged. “I’m very concerned that we have government funding going to a school or to a system which condones this kind of breach of anti-discrimination laws.”

Multiple outlets are also reporting that liberal politician Rosalie Woodruff, who is the leader of progressive Tasmanian Greens Party, called Porteous’ remarks “clearly a breach of, in our view, anti-discrimination laws.”

The Archdiocese of Hobart appears unfazed by the threats, telling ABC that Porteus, who has led the archdiocese since 2013, was writing to inform parents about “his concern about threats to religious freedom from the Albanese government’s proposed legislation.”

Porteus came under similar criticisms in 2015 when he circulated a booklet titled “Don’t Mess with Marriage” to Catholic schools ahead of a vote on “same-sex marriage” that ultimately passed.

