Australian bishop publicly forgives man who stabbed him, thanks Christ for his suffering

SIDNEY, Australia (LifeSiteNews) – Assyrian Orthodox Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel has publicly forgiven the man who attempted to kill him just days ago by stabbing him while preaching at the altar.

In an audio recording posted online, the outspoken Orthodox bishop thanked Our Lord for the sufferings he had been given, forgave his assailant, and called on his flock to likewise forgive the man who attacked him and to abide by the law peacefully.

“We need to understand that we need to be always thankful to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ of Nazareth for whatever trials and tribulations we go through,” the bishop said. “We are carrying the cross. Let us not forget at all the Lord Jesus said to us, if you do not carry your cross every day and follow me, you are not worthy to be my disciple.”

He continued, “We thank the Lord Jesus for what took place in the last couple of days. I’m doing fine, recovering very quickly. We thank the Lord Jesus. So, there is no need to be worried or concerned.”

READ: Prominent Orthodox bishop stabbed in Australia by reported Islamic extremist

“And a piece of advice to our all our beloved faithful: I need you to act Christlike. The Lord Jesus never taught us to fight. The Lord Jesus never taught us to retaliate. The Lord Jesus never said to us, an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth. The Lord Jesus said never return evil with evil but return evil with good. For this is our Master, our teacher, our leader and our Good Shepherd who leads us to green pastures and still waters.”

“So, my beloved, I want you to always be calm. We need to be always law-abiding citizens as well. We need to cooperate with the police directives, whether it be at a state level or a federal level.”

“We pray for our country, our beloved country, Australia, and our beautiful city of Sydney, and we pray that the Lord Jesus always protects this country and the people of this country. And we should never forget that we are very blessed to be Aussies. But above all we are Christians, and we need to act like it.”

“Love never fails, 1 Corinthians 13:8. Love never fails. Whatever has happened to me personally, I thank the Lord Jesus. It’s a huge blessing for me.”

“I forgive whoever has done this act. And I say to him, you’re my son, I love you, and I will always pray for you. And whoever sent you to do this, I forgive them as well, in Jesus’ mighty Name.”

WATCH: Why was Bishop Emmanuel STABBED? & Ben Affleck’s child turns TRANS

“I have nothing in my heart but love for everyone, whether that person is a Christian or not, it’s totally beside the point. The Lord Jesus always taught us to love one another. Love God and love your neighbor like yourself. Whoever that neighbor is, we need to love them and respect them as we love and respect ourselves.”

“So I have forgiven them. I’m praying for them and for this young man. I say to you you’re my son and you’ll always be in my prayers. May the Lord Jesus forgive you. May the Lord Jesus bless you and show you the way, my dear son.”

“And once again, to our beloved faithful, we need to reflect Christ in our life. The Lord Jesus never said, go out and fight in the street, never said to retaliate, but to pray. And this is what I’m asking everyone to do: pray, my beloved, thank the Lord Jesus and respect the law of this country. And also adhere to the directors from our beloved police force, from the Commissioners, and to everyone else in this government. We need to be law-abiding citizens.”

Bishop Emmanuel was stabbed on Monday, April 15, by an Islamic militant in the middle of a live-streamed homily in Sydney as the man shouted “Allah Akbar.” Several other Christians attending the Divine Liturgy were also stabbed as they ran to the bishop’s defense, but according to local reports, no one suffered life-threatening injuries. Crowds rioted in the immediate aftermath, demanding the assailant be brought to justice.

A graphic video of the attack circulated online showing a man dressed in black approaching the bishop as he preaches and stabbing the bishop several times at the altar in Christ the Good Shepherd Orthodox Church.

New South Wales Police commissioner Karen Webb has since declared the incident a “terrorist act,” and an investigation is underway.

According to reports, after being stabbed, Emmanuel placed a hand on his attacker, prayed for him, and forgave him. The bishop’s public forgiveness of his assailant today echoes his first reaction as his fell injured at the altar.

As huge unrest grew in the streets near the church immediately after the stabbing, several hundred police officers reportedly arrived on the scene with tactical vehicles to contain growing crowds, which gathered to defend their bishop, demanding that the assailant be released and brought to justice. Police eventually secured a perimeter around the Church and dispersed crowds using tear gas and tactical armor.

Bishop Emmanuel is known for his outspokenness on moral issues, including strong condemnation of LGBT ideology within Christian churches, especially in Rome, and vocal opposition to the severe Australian COVID lockdowns. He has also spoken publicly about Islam and the need to accept Christ as the Messiah and the Son of God.

RELATED

Orthodox bishop calls Australian pro-lockdown politicians ‘Judas’

Share











