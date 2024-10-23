Australian Christian school forced student to remove ‘offensive’ cross necklace: report

A 12th grade student at Melbourne’s Methodist Ladies College revealed that her friend was forced to take off her cross necklace over claims that it would offend other students.

MELBOURNE, Australia (LifeSiteNews) — A female student was reportedly told to remove an “offensive” cross necklaces at a Christian school in Australia.

Earlier this month, a 12th grade student at Melbourne’s Methodist Ladies College (MLC) told the Herald Sun that a student was forced to take off her cross necklace over claims that it would offend other students.

“My friend was wearing a cross, and there was another girl in our class who said she found the cross really offensive and so the teacher told her to take it off,” the student said under the condition of anonymity.

“My friend’s parents, who are very religious, tried to get answers from the school and were told ‘it’s not a good look for the school,'” she revealed.

“This is supposed to be a religious school, but they are listening to minority opinion rather than mainstream religious students,” the student declared.

A school spokesperson defended their decision, claiming that the school is “deeply committed to fostering a culture of inclusion, respect, and diversity.”

“Our Christian heritage serves as a foundation for welcoming individuals of all faiths, cultures, and backgrounds, fostering an environment where every student is supported in expressing their identity and beliefs,” the spokesperson said.

“Regarding religious jewellery, such as cross necklaces, the College’s uniform policy supports consistent presentation among students while respecting individual beliefs,” the spokesperson continued.

The prestigious school has strict uniform rules that forbid make-up, jewelry, and untied long hair, and students were reportedly instructed to wear longer chains so the cross would not be visible, violating their freedom to express their Christian beliefs.

While the private school forbid wearing a cross, in 2022, a Melbourne private school came under fire from parents for allowing an eight-year-old gender-confused student to wear a cat tail and walk around on all fours.

Recently, crosses and other Christian symbols have becoming increasingly censored in public settings. In 2019, the government of Quebec passed a bill forbidding civil servants to display religious symbols on their person while at work.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, in May 2023, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced plans to redesign the Canadian crown that sits on the Royal Coat of Arms by removing all religious symbols.

The removal of religious symbols from public places is not a new practice. In Communist Russia, Joseph Stalin forcibly removed all crucifixes and religious art from schools and government offices, in addition to closing churches.

Share











