Australian Health Minister hospitalized following AstraZeneca shot as gov’t cracks down on vaccine dissent

AUSTRALIA, March 15, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt was hospitalized with a severe case of cellulitis just two days after receiving his first dose of the abortion-tainted AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

While the definitive claim that his condition is “not considered to be related to the vaccine” was made almost immediately by Hunt’s office, medical research into cellulitis following various vaccines including Pneumococcal, Influenza, and DTaP is well-documented.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has sought to downplay concerns about Hunt’s health, telling the press, “He'll be fine by next week, he'll be back up on his feet.”

Further compounding Australians’ doubts in their government’s messaging around the COVID-19 vaccine rollout is a recent crackdown on doctors and other healthcare professionals who dissent from the $24 million campaign to convince all Australians to take the jab by October this year.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the Australian Health Practitioner Regulatory Agency (AHPRA) released a joint statement warning healthcare practitioners that they risk regulatory action if they share supposedly false or deceptive information with patients – or on social media – that could undermine the national vaccination program as the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout begins.

The AHPRA is the Australian Government’s medical watchdog, encompassing 15 national healthcare boards including the medical, nursing and midwifery, pharmacy, dental, chiropractic, Chinese medicine, paramedicine, and osteopathy boards of Australia – all of whom supported this directive.

“There is no place for anti-vaccination messages in professional health practice, and any promotion of anti-vaccination claims including on social media, and advertising may be subject to regulatory action,” spokesman for the medical boards and Pharmacy Board chairman Brett Simmonds said.

An AHPRA spokeswoman said in a statement to the Herald that practitioners who breached national boards’ codes of conduct might be subject to investigation and other action on a case-by-case basis.

100,000 Australians have now been vaccinated, mostly with the Pfizer/BioNTech shot, but as Melbourne-produced AstraZeneca vaccines begin their rollout on March 22 they will become the “workhorse” that most Aussies receive, according to chief health bureaucrat Professor Brendan Murphy.

At the same time several European countries are banning batches of AstraZeneca following a host of blood clot-related adverse events.

