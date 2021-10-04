Australian police commissioner contradicts health minister, won’t enforce vax passports

Commissioner Fuller said police will not stop people in public venues to request proof of double-vaccination, but the health minister said ‘they have no choice.’

(LifeSiteNews) — An Australian state’s police commissioner has balked at enforcing his government’s vaccine passport requirement, saying his officers would not stop people in public venues and force them to show proof of having gotten the required double-dose of the COVID-19 drug.

The state’s health minister, however, said if the law requires double-vaccination, officers will “have no choice” except to enforce it.

New South Wales (NSW) Commissioner Mick Fuller, who has previously deployed massive law enforcement muscle against anti-lockdown protestors during the pandemic response, said it’s not the “role of police” to proactively stop Australians and demand they show proof of vaccination.

“The role of police in terms of vaccine passports, we will not be walking through restaurants, cafes and pubs checking if people are double vaccinated,” Commissioner Fuller said, according to the Guardian.

However, Fuller added that if business owners call for police to help them enforce the passport requirement, they will “respond to assist.”

The police commissioner of Australia’s most populous state told Sydney radio, “the police will assist restaurant owners and shop owners if they are refusing entry to someone — we’ll certainly respond to assist those people.”

As reported by the Daily Mail, Fuller asked Aussies returning to shopping and entertainment to ‘keep calm,’ noting that police expect that some businesses will call for law enforcement assistance to turn away the unvaccinated or those who refuse to show proof of their shots.

‘We are anticipating there will be businesses calling us for assistance on the right to refuse someone entry to their premises,’ he said.

The police commissioner’s remarks indicating a more or less hands-off approach by law enforcement officers in the state were challenged by NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard, who said that when vaccine passports become law, police officers will be expected and required to enforce them.

As reported by Rebel News, Hazzard said that “[i]f the law says you have to be double vaccinated, then, of course, the police will enforce that, they have no choice but to enforce that.”

It is unclear how diligently the state vaccination mandate will be enforced by businesses.

— Article continues below Petition — BOYCOTT United over religious and medical COVID vaccine exemptions Show Petition Text 17435 have signed the petition. Let's get to 17500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition PETITION UPDATE (9/27/21) - United has agreed to put off its threatened COVID vaccine mandate for another 2 weeks, as proceedings came to a screeching halt in federal court last Friday. Mark Paoletta, a partner at Schaerr Jaffe representing the plaintiffs, was quoted by Breitbart as saying: "Now everyone can follow the court’s decision to take the time and care needed to carefully consider the legitimate claims our clients have as we seek a solution that allows United to take necessary steps to combat COVID-19 while respecting the civil rights of valuable employees who have sincere religious objections or medical conditions that make them unable to take the vaccine." While this appears to be a lessening of tensions and possibly a step in the right direction, we must wait till the case resumes on October 15 to see if United will scrap their draconian mandate. In the meantime, we must continue to apply pressure on United. So, please continue to SIGN and SHARE this pledge to boycott the airline giant for threatening to impose harsh measures - including forced unpaid leave - in order to coerce employees with religious or medical objections to the vaccine to take the jab. Thank you for continuing to SIGN and SHARE! ____________________________________________________________ United Airlines is accused of not respecting the religious and medical COVID vaccine exemptions which the company offered to employees who cannot, in good conscience or health, take the vaccine. 2,000 employees of the industry giant are represented in two court cases which have been initiated to stop United from laying-off or indefinitely furloughing workers who have sought COVID vaccine exemptions. Please SIGN this BOYCOTT of United and send the airline a stong message that you will not support the implementation of these draconian measures. Many United Airlines employees have sincerely held religious objections to taking the COVID vaccines, while other employees have been told by their doctors not to take the vaccine due to health concerns. The religious and medical rights of these employees must be respected, and, will hopefully be vindicated by the courts. But, airlines are for-profit businesses, and apart from the legal incentives, there must also be financial incentives for them to respect their employees' religious and medical rights, and, indeed, the same rights of all Americans. And, that's why we are calling for a boycott. The CEO of United Airlines, Scott Kirby, and HR Manager, Kate Gebo, need to understand that the American public will not support businesses who force their employees or customers to violate their religious beliefs or their doctors' recommendations. Of course, this is totally unnecessary. United could simply make reasonable accommodations for their employees who are claiming either a religious or medical exemption. But, until United adopts that policy, we are asking you to consider boycotting the "unfriendly skies" and find another airline for your travel needs. By doing so, you will meaningfully stand shoulder-to-shoulder with these aggrieved United employees. Thank you for SIGNING and SHARING this petition to boycott United Airlines over the company's failure to respect religious and medical COVID vaccine exemptions for its employees. FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'Pilots seek restraining order against United Airlines’ ‘unlawful, life-threatening, vaccine-mandate’' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pilots-seek-restraining-order-against-united-airlines-unlawful-life-threatening-vaccine-mandate/ 'United Airlines will put employees with religious, medical COVID vaccine exemptions on unpaid leave' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/739949/ **Photo Credit: EQRoy / Shutterstock.com Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

According to Hazzard, businesses will not be fined for failing to require patrons to show proof of having been vaccinated.

Rebel News reported that on being asked “why businesses would even bother to enforce the vaccine passport mandate if they don’t face any consequences for refusing to enforce it,” Hazzard dodged the question, saying the media was “obsessing over the details.”

Following a 70% vaccination rate in New South Wales, the state is set to begin lifting its lockdown on October 11, with pubs, restaurants, and other indoor venues once again welcoming patrons.

In order for businesses to reopen, however, the state has required that Australians show proof of vaccination to access most indoor public venues.

As reported by the Guardian, NSW has announced that “only fully vaccinated people and those with medical exemptions will have access to the freedoms allowed under the Reopening NSW roadmap.”

The state is launching a two-week pilot of its app-based digital passport scheme beginning October 6.

As promised – here is an update on the vaccination integration with the Service NSW app.

1. Display – this is a draft. We have added an additional privacy feature with the show more/show less status 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/eiUkXlBVu6 — Victor Dominello MP (@VictorDominello) September 22, 2021

NSW residents who wish to access public spaces can show proof of vaccination in the form of a digital certificate on a smartphone using an existing government app called “Service NSW.”

The app is presently set to be opt-in, with Aussies given the alternative to present a printed copy indicating they have received two doses of the shot.

Evidence of natural immunity in the form of proof of prior infection or antibody test results is not permitted regardless of evidence which suggests that natural immunity is more robust than vaccinated immunity.

News of Commissioner Fuller’s statement that police would not be actively requiring NSW residents to provide proof of vaccination to police comes amid ongoing reports of shockingly heavy-handed police enforcement of COVID protocols across Australia.

Late last month, a massive anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne, Victoria — which is undergoing its sixth lockdown since the beginning of the COVID crisis — led to the arrests of more than 200 anti-lockdown protestors.

Images emerging from the protests have shown Australian police in tactical gear engaging aggressively with crowds and individual protesters.

Video clips have also shown police shooting protesters with rifles loaded with rubber bullets, while another video showed Victoria police violently assaulting a peaceful anti-lockdown protester by slamming his head onto the floor of Melbourne’s Flinders railway station.

In New South Wales, where lockdowns have also shut down shops, restaurants, and many of the basic freedoms of Australians, law enforcement authorities have strictly enforced the new health measures, arresting Australians for protesting the crushing restrictions.

In late July, as previously reported by LifeSite, a city-wide anti-lockdown protest in Sydney drew roughly 3,500 protesters, leading to a law enforcement crack-down on public rallies and a call for the assistance of private citizens.

“Yesterday cannot happen again,” NSW police minister David Elliot said in response to the protest, which resulted in dozens of arrests. “The deployments we saw yesterday are just a fraction of what are available.”

NSW police said they were gathering a “strike force” to identify anti-lockdown demonstrators.

Officials also warned NSW residents against engaging in conversation with neighbors, while police announced they would reward private citizens for reporting on their neighbors if they believed them to be violating the COVID measures.

By the end of July, Commissioner Fuller stated that the COVID-19 violation reporting hotline had received 15,000 complaints regarding the breaking of COVID restrictions.

However, some evidence suggests the administration overseeing the harsh COVID restrictions in the Australian state is being challenged in significant ways.

Last month an Australian lawyer filed suit against Health Minister Brad Hazzard and Chief Health Officer Dr. Kerry Chant, challenging “the legality and constitutionality of the NSW Government’s Public Health Orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which are impacting millions of citizens.”

The case stated that “Minister Hazzard and Dr Chant have exceeded their delegated powers by civilly conscripting workers to taking a vaccine, which only has ‘provisional approval’ from the Therapeutic Goods Administration’,” adding, “We seek a declaration that the NSW Public Health Orders are invalid and of no effect.”

In a shock announcement Friday, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian resigned from her position amid news of a formal investigation into her past conduct by the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC).

Berejiklian was forced to resign from Parliament and her electoral seat of Willoughby in North Sydney following a report from the commission that it was opening a formal investigation to discover whether Berejiklian had breached public trust.

“Resigning at this time is against every instinct in my being and something which I do not want to do,” stated Berejiklian, adding that her “only regret will be not to be able to finish the job to ensure the people of NSW transition to living freely with Covid.”

Emerging as the frontrunner to replace Berejiklian is Catholic pro-life and anti-lockdown Treasurer Dominic Perrottet, the second-highest ranking member of the New South Wales Liberal Party.

Share











