Australian school sends 163 students to receive Pfizer jab in ‘error’

SYDNEY, Australia, July 8, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – A prestigious Catholic boy’s school in Sydney, Australia, has recently claimed to have mistakenly sent over 160 of its final year students to receive shots of Pfizer’s experimental mRNA gene therapy.

Australian authorities have placed Aboriginal citizens and those from the Torres Strait, a body of water between mainland Australia and New Guinea in which 38 islands are inhabited by a native population, on their “high priority groups” list for receiving a vaccine against COVID-19, alongside people with disabilities and people receiving or working in aged care. Otherwise, only members of the general public over 40 years of age are currently eligible to avail themselves of a COVID vaccine.

Administrators of private Catholic school St. Joseph’s College Hunters Hill, founded by Marist Brothers in 1881, enquired with the local health authority in New South Wales (NSW) about sending their boarding students of Aboriginal background who are above 16 years of age to receive the jab. But they were subsequently invited to send all of their year 12 boarding students for the vaccine by NSW Health, according to a report in The Sydney Morning Herald.

As a result the school’s headmaster, Ross Tarlinton, decided to permit all 200 of his year 12 boarders to take the Pfizer shot. “Acknowledging that the college does not determine vaccination priority, it welcomed the opportunity to offer the vaccine for students given the approvals provided,” Tarlinton told the Herald.

Although the Sydney Health District publicly apologized for “the error” after some disgruntled citizens complained that they should have received the jab before the schoolboys, Tarlinton emphasized that the school “will continue to encourage and support members of its community to receive the appropriate vaccine as the opportunity arises. St Joseph’s College takes advice from NSW Health and follows public health orders regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Catholic boy’s school headmaster made no remarks on the moral difficulties presented by Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine, be that in its connection to abortion or the growing number of adverse events arising after taking the jab.

Children’s Health Defense recently reported that a total of 411,931 adverse events had been reported between December 14, 2020, and June 25, 2021, following a COVID-19 jab, with just shy of 7,000 deaths among that number, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) specifically shows 186,196 adverse events for the Pfizer/BioNTech injection, with 2,403 deaths and 16,139 serious events in that time period.

Of additional concern for younger participants in the experimental trial of mRNA vaccine technology is the growing number of myocarditis cases associated with 30-year-olds and under, who have suffered a dangerous inflammation of the heart in the days and weeks following inoculation with mRNA jabs.

The CDC admitted last month that there is a “likely association” between mRNA gene therapies and the heart condition in young adults and adolescents, particularly in males and following the second shot. Information provided by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices shows that, before June 24, 1,200 people between 16 and 24 years of age had been diagnosed with either myocarditis or pericarditis (inflammation of the pericardium, the thin sac surrounding the heart) after receiving at least one dose of an mRNA jab.

An example can be found in 18-year-old Isaiah Harris from Arkansas, who suffered a case of myocarditis within 48 hours of receiving his second dose of the Pfizer jab. “On my second dose it made my chest hurt really badly,” Harris told Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. on his July 1 Defender podcast.

Harris explained that, just hours after attending his community college graduation, he began having difficulty breathing and was taken to hospital where he suffered a heart attack whilst waiting around six hours for treatment. Harris subsequently spent four days in the hospital before being discharged with medication to reduce the swelling in his heart. Harris said that the staff who treated Harris would not acknowledge his condition was anything to do with the vaccine. “They told me it was a virus and something that I had just caught,” he explained.

The teenager noted his understanding that taking the vaccine was expected of him, especially as he plans to enter medical school, for which he “thought it was a requirement.” He added that “there’s a lot of pressure to get it right now.”

“Before I got it [the jab], I was under the impression that there was no risk, it was completely safe, it was for the best. After now, I don’t think it was worth it.”