Australian state’s health chief says COVID contact tracing is part of ‘New World Order’

‘We will be looking at what contact tracing looks like in the New World Order,’ Dr. Kerry Chant, chief health officer for New South Wales, said Thursday.

SYDNEY, Australia (LifeSiteNews) – A senior Australian health officer has said that authorities in Australia will consider what contact tracing looks like “in the New World Order.”

Dr. Kerry Chant, the chief health officer for New South Wales, was addressing a press conference with Premier Gladys Berejiklian in Sydney on Thursday when she made the ominous comments.

Asked if “exposure sites” will be required to conduct contact tracing when the state emerges from lockdown, Dr. Chant said “We will be looking at what contact tracing looks like in the New World Order … yes, it will be pubs and clubs and other things if we have a positive case there, [but] our response may be different if we know people are fully vaccinated.”

Chant’s reference to the “New World Order” sparked considerable controversy online as government supporters and Twitter both sought to downplay her remarks as a throwaway comment.

New South Wales’ minister for health Brad Hazzard had also employed the term on other occasions however:

And here is Hazzard, who has referred to the New World Order multiple times. pic.twitter.com/ZVm8ITaV8C — Wong Do Mein (@wong_d0_mein) September 9, 2021

Commenting on the controversy, Patrick Wood, the author of Technocracy: The Hard Road to World Order, told LifeSiteNews that Dr. Chant’s comments were those of an “unelected and unaccountable technocrat.”

“For many decades, Australia was considered to be the epitome of freedom, liberty, and rugged individualism. It took less than one year for medical technocrats to flip it into a dystopian, anti-human nightmare,” Wood said.

“Australian public health chief, Dr. Kerry Chant, is an unelected and unaccountable technocrat who has emerged as Australia’s high-priestess of ’science’, convincing the masses that she and only she can interpret what they should do. Unfortunately, she has also proven herself to be a formidable tyrant as well.”

Media outlets have long described talk of a “New World Order” as a conspiracy theory, with Wikipedia claiming it wrongly “hypothesizes a secretly emerging totalitarian world government,” but globalist organizations such as the World Economic Forum (WEF) and United Nations (UN) continue to give credence to the concept, by publicly calling for and working towards a “Great Reset” of capitalism.

To that end, WEF chairman Klaus Schwab has insisted for decades that “stakeholder capitalism” is the optimal form of global governance in a “reset” world, allowing the biggest corporations to partner with political leaders in deciding key policy agendas, and relegating the governments’ voice to “one among many, without always being the final arbiter.”

Harris Gleckman, a senior fellow at the University of Massachusetts, described a 2008 WEF report on the “Global Redesign Initative,” now known as the “Great Reset,” as “the most comprehensive proposal for re-designing global governance since the formulation of the United Nations during World War II.”

The World Economic Forum, which counts corporate giants like Facebook, Amazon, Google, Pfizer, and Shell among its partners, took a significant step towards creating a new world order of governance in 2019, by signing a Strategic Partnership agreement with the UN, allowing the democratically unaccountable WEF to take its seat at the highest levels of global governance through public-private partnerships.

With a focus on climate change, health, and digital cooperation as part of the Strategic Partnership agreement, the subsequent introduction of sustained, onerous restrictions on civil liberties to tackle COVID-19 is now being seen by many commentators as a precursor to a permanent new order of living and governance in a globalized world.

Indeed, Australia’s draconian response to COVID-19 has been the subject of renewed media attention in recent weeks as various parts of the country announce further curfews, lockdowns, interstate travel bans, and outdoor masking requirements, as well as maintaining a mandatory hotel quarantine for all arrivals to the country.

Those refusing to take COVID jabs in New South Wales and Victoria have been told they will remain in a state lockdown and segregation when vaccinated people are allowed to participate in society once again.

“We have obviously consulted the national plan, we’ve also had input from our health experts and stakeholders to make sure that when we start reopening at 70 percent double dose that it’s done in a safe way and it’s only for people who are vaccinated,” Premier Gladys Berejiklian of New South Wales told the same press conference addressed by Dr. Kerry Chant yesterday.

“So, you have been warned! If you’re not vaccinated, come forward and get the vaccine otherwise you won’t be able to participate in the many freedoms that people have at 70 percent vaccination.”

"Living with COVID means you have a cautious and staged reopening." Despite unveiling the state's roadmap out of lockdown for vaccinated residents, Premier Gladys Berejiklian says NSW is "not out of the woods". DETAILS: https://t.co/dIUoL6s1yd#COVID19 #9News pic.twitter.com/dMCj34zOQN — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) September 9, 2021

Premier Daniel Andrews of Victoria, meanwhile, told residents that he will create a “vaccinated economy” and those who refuse the jab will be “locked out” of it when restrictions are lifted.

“We’re going to move from a system where we’ve got everyone locked down to a situation where, to protect the health system, we’re going to lock out people who are not vaccinated and can be,” he said last week.

#Australia to let you die without healthcare if you don't take the vax that doesn't even prevent transmission, in effect to prevent transmission. THEY ARE GOING TO REJECT MEDICAL CARE. pic.twitter.com/QpkIWMA4Ff — Rage Against The Philanthropist (@swamstompr) September 5, 2021

Victoria’s neighboring state of South Australia also made headlines last week when The Atlantic magazine revealed authorities there are testing a new app that would force those quarantining to share on-demand photos and geolocation confirmation with the government.

