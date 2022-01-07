Australian territory bans unvaccinated from exercising outdoors, going to work

Chief Minister Michael Gunner informed citizens that exercising while unvaccinated is now to be considered one of the many prohibited activities that threatens public health.

DARWIN, Australia (LifeSiteNews) – The Chief Minister of Australia’s Northern Territory announced yesterday that those who haven’t taken coronavirus shots are now barred from leaving their homes for anything the government has deemed non-essential, including exercise or going to work.

On Thursday, Chief Minister of Australia’s Northern Territory, Michael Gunner, announced the harshest lockdown measures for unvaccinated citizens to date. In the press conference, Gunner told the unvaccinated that they are not to leave their homes to work, exercise, or for any reason other than “essential” shopping, providing care to the sick, and receiving medical treatment.

“The fully vaccinated can continue as they were. But people who are not vaccinated, lockdown rules will apply to everyone 16 and above. If you are not fully vaxxed, stay home,” Gunner said to the media.

“You [the unvaccinated] may only leave home for three reasons: medical treatment including COVID testing or vaccination, for essential shopping… [and] to provide care and support to a family member or person who cannot support themselves. You cannot travel more than 30km from your home for any of the three reasons… Work is not a reason to leave the home for the unvaccinated,” the minister continued.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, these extreme measures have been imposed even though “Territory-wide” there are only 23 people with COVID-19 in hospital and just two in the ICU.

Prior to Monday’s announcement, the unvaccinated were told there are five reasons for which they were allowed to leave their homes. The previous “five reasons” included the three still in place, as well as going to work and getting an hour of outdoor exercise. However, Gunner informed citizens that exercising while unvaccinated is now to be considered one of the many prohibited activities that threatens public health.

Shortly after the announcement, many prominent figures took to Twitter to blast Gunner for his dictatorial actions while encouraging Australians to stand up against the rising tide of tyranny sweeping their country.

“This is actually happening. #StandUp,” wrote prominent podcaster and liberal academic Bret Weinstein.

“This is simply outrageous. Prisoners have more freedom…and get free food and shelter. Any Aussie who accepts this tyranny should be ashamed of themselves,” added prominent Australian political commentator Cory Bernardi.

This is not the first time Gunner’s actions have been criticized as tyrannical and drawn the ire of his own citizens and international figures alike. In November, Gunner and his territory made international headlines when it came to light that his administration had forcibly detained and transferred 38 Australians from a remote Aboriginal town to a quarantine facility named Howard Springs, located elsewhere in the region, after nine people in the community had tested positive for the virus.

To make matters worse, shortly afterwards a small number of the medical prisoners escaped from the facility out of fear for their lives, leading Gunner to publicly threaten his citizens, saying, “Absconding from Howard Springs isn’t just dangerous — it is incredibly stupid. Because we will catch you and there will be consequences.”

The push to vaccinate the majority of the world’s population in order to prevent serious disease for those who are not at risk to begin with – the CDC reports an infection survival rate of greater than 99.95% for those under age 50 — adds to the skepticism surrounding the increased push for COVID injections and now, booster shots. Meanwhile the list of FDA-recognized adverse events has grown from severe anaphylactic reactions to include fatal thrombotic events, the inflammatory heart condition myocarditis, and neurologically disabling disease like Guillain Barré Syndrome, as well as thousands of recorded deaths and permanent disabilities.

In addition, coronavirus vaccine trials have never produced evidence that the vaccines stop infection or transmission. They do not even claim to reduce hospitalization, but the measurement of success is in preventing severe symptoms of COVID-19 disease. Moreover, there is strong evidence that the “vaccinated” are just as likely to carry and transmit the virus as the unvaccinated.

