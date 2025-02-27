Australians shocked to hear the dark reality of their nation’s late-term abortion laws

Pro-lifer Monica Smit took to the streets to inform shocked Australians that in their country, a woman can abort her baby up until the moment of birth.

QUEENSLAND, Australia (LifeSiteNews) — An Australian pro-lifer took to the streets to expose how little people know about their own country’s radical abortion laws.

In a January 15 video by Hit Street Media, pro-lifer Monica Smit was joined by a 34-week pregnant woman to ask people on the streets if they think it is legal in Australia for an abortion to be carried out at such a late stage of pregnancy.

“Do you think it’s legal in Queensland for her to have an abortion?” Smit asked passersby, to which most responded “no.”

“I am pro-choice, but 34 weeks that’s like so close to full term,” one woman said.

While most abortion advocates cannot define the moment that an unborn baby is worthy of life, many feel that late-term abortions should be prohibited. In the video, Aussies seemed shocked to learn that late-term abortions are legal up until the moment of birth, even for subjective psychological reasons, as long as two doctors sign off on the procedure.

Smit revealed that a late-term abortion is legal even for a reason as trivial as a break-up, explaining, “She could have an abortion just because her husband leaves her.”

Smit further shocked her audience by revealing that there have been around 3,500 late term abortions just in Queensland in the past ten years, with 10% of them resulting in the baby being born alive.

Smit asked Aussies what they thought happened to babies accidently born alive during a late-term abortion. Some said adoption, while others admitted that they are “left to die.”

In Australia, law requires that babies born alive after an abortion are left to die without any pain relief. Furthermore, the Australian Parliament recently voted against the “babies born alive” bill, which sought “to enshrine in legislation the protections for babies born as a result of a termination of pregnancy procedure.”

“It’s illegal to even hug the baby,” Smit lamented.

After sharing the horrible reality of abortion, Smit asked Aussies if they would support regulations to protect babies from late term abortions, to which most responded they would.

“Yeah, because it’s not 10 or 20, it’s as you say over the last 10 years, it’s almost 4,000,” one man responded.

Following the interview, Smit revealed that “the most shocking thing for me was that not one of them knew that it was legal to have abortions in Queensland and all over Australia right up until birth.”

It is important to note that while late-term abortion often invokes a more visceral reaction than earlier-term abortion, the Catholic Church infallibly teaches that abortion is gravely evil regardless of developmental stage, a fact the Church professes is knowable through human reason.

Sadly, Australia is not the only country to allow abortion until the moment of birth, with Canada and China being two others that permitted the ghastly procedure at any time and for any reason.

