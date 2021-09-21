Blue collar revolt against Australian ‘state of emergency’

Thousands of construction workers rallied in state capital Melbourne’s central business district (CBD) to protest mandatory vaccinations as a condition of employment.

MELBOURNE, Australia (LifeSiteNews) — Blue collar workers revolted against the COVID-19 vaccine mandate in Australia’s state of Victoria.

On Tuesday, thousands of construction workers rallied in state capital Melbourne’s central business district (CBD) to protest mandatory vaccinations as a condition of employment. Following the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU) boss John Setka’s declaration that he had approved the government’s mandates, construction workers became violent and stormed the CFMEU headquarters.

After storming the union offices, protesters fortified themselves in Melbourne CBD and Parliament House, and shut down the West Gate Freeway.

This protest erupted after Victorian Premier Dan Andrews’ extended lockdowns by two weeks for the construction industry, causing irreparable damage to Victorian families and businesses.The CFMEU were quick to blame the “rioting” on “neo-Nazis and other right-wing extremist groups”, claiming extremists had infiltrated the protest movement. However, live footage of the protests shows protesters from diverse racial backgrounds wearing official CFMEU shirts to prove their association.

Look at all those far-right neo-Nazis at the #CFMEU rally today. Just disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/a6BbzRZTrv — Gideon Rozner (@GideonCRozner) September 21, 2021



The protest escalated as Victoria’s Chief Commissioner of Police, Shane Patton, deployed more than 5,000 police officers armed with paramilitary equipment to crush the protest. Police marched in formations supported by mounted units to deter the protesters, firing pepper spray and rubber bullets. However, protesters retaliated by attacking police officers and vehicles.

This is melbourne right now. Got voted top 10 safest city in the world on Sunday. Fast forward to Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/bv63Sy35dI — Tolga Kumova (@KumovaTolga) September 21, 2021

62 protesters were arrested, and Victorian police have vowed to investigate collaborators.

Demands have been circulating via social media platforms, as organisers vow to continue protesting until the following conditions have been met:

Emergency state powers to be removed immediately, lockdowns to end immediately, mask mandate to end immediately, vaccine mandates to end immediately, vaccine passport to be removed, Immediate resignation of Premier Daniel Andrews, immediate resignation of Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton, immediate resignation of Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton, Royal Commission into government’s response to pandemic, charges laid against officers for assaulting peaceful protesters, and all construction sites to resume immediately.

Australian police have always maintained a positive relationship with the public. However, this protest suggested a shift, as protesters retaliated against the police responsible for enforcing Dan Andrews’ draconian lockdowns on the people they have sworn to protect.

Footage from the protest reveals the tragic irony within the state of Victoria. In the footage, two unidentified, heavily armed police officers revealed their dissatisfaction with lockdowns to a concerned protester.

“Just go home, alright. We get paid to do this mate. I’m just as over this f***ing protest as you are. And by protest I mean lockdowns,” the officer stated.

“Unfortunately, I’ve gotta do what I’ve gotta do”.

After the protester began pleading with the police officer, explaining that he does not need to enforce the unconstitutional lockdowns, the unidentified police officer stated, “I hear you mate, my wife’s in the same position. She’s out of a job at the moment. I understand.”

The protester then explained that the lockdowns are destroying lives, as many of the protesters have lost their incomes and are unable to support their families.

“At the end of the day I agree with you,” the officer responds.

“Then why are you standing on this side and not with us?” he was asked.

The officer replied, “Because that’s what I get paid to do.”

