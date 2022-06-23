Austria to formally abolish COVID jab mandate after months-long suspension

The law was originally passed in November of last year and was originally supposed to take effect in February 2022.

VIENNA, Austria (LifeSiteNews) —Austria’s health minister has declared that the controversial law forcing COVID vaccination on all adults will be abolished in July.

Minister Johannes Rauch made the announcement during a press conference held today. The law was originally passed in November of last year and was originally supposed to take effect in February 2022. However, after technical issues and a reevaluation by the official mandatory-vaccination commission, it had been suspended until today.

Herwig Kollaritsch, one of the four members of the mandatory-vaccination commission, said that instead of discussing mandatory jabs for everyone, compulsory inoculation for certain groups, e.g. elderly people, should be considered.

While the law was suspended, it could have been reactivated and enforced at any time, and many commentators thought that this might happen this fall, when case numbers for COVID are likely to begin rising again. However, with the complete abolition of this law, mandatory vaccination will not be able to be established so quickly. A new law would have to be passed by the Austrian Parliament, and the Austrian Federal Council would have to approbate it. This is a process that usually takes at least a few weeks.

Austria’s health minister justified the decision to abolish the law by stating that the circumstances in November 2021, when the law was originally passed, were very different from today. Back then, Delta was the dominant variant, and Rauch claims that hospitals were on the brink of being overwhelmed.

He also stated that mandatory vaccination won’t get anyone vaccinated and cited a survey where 13% of Austrian said they would never get vaccinated with a COVID jab, even if threatened with penalties.

— Article continues below Petition — Stand with the MLB players who refuse to wear Pride colors Show Petition Text 12468 have signed the petition. Let's get to 12500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Five Tampa Bay Rays pitchers are now subject to a media witch-hunt after refusing to wear LGBT symbols on their hats and shirts because of their faith in God. One ESPN commentator called the men "bigoted" for supposedly using "religious exemption BS" to say "no" to the Pride Month clothing. It's time to stand with these men against the intolerance of the radical left. SIGN the petition to support the MLB players opposing LGBT Pride The careers and lives of the five pitchers — Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson — will be greatly harmed if we abandon them to the cancel culture of their critics, like ESPN's Sarah Spain. “That religious exemption BS is used in sports and otherwise also allows for people to be denied health care, jobs, apartments, children, prescriptions, all sorts of rights,” Spain claimed. “We have to stop tiptoeing around it because we’re trying to protect people who are trying to be bigoted...” she continued. Now they're trying to cancel people for not wearing a gay pride patch. This is always the trajectory for the Left. First they demand tolerance, then acceptance, then celebration, then participation. Learn to say no to these people or it will never end. https://t.co/02zAKDJx77 — Best selling LGBT children's author Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 8, 2022 These men should be celebrated for their bravery, but instead are being derided for sticking up for their Christian beliefs. SIGN the petition to stand with these five brave Christian players People are being bullied into conformity by an LGBT movement that claims to be about tolerance and diversity, unless you're a devout Christian. “Now they’re trying to cancel people for not wearing a gay pride patch,” the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh remarked. “This is always the trajectory for the Left. First they demand tolerance, then acceptance, then celebration, then participation. Learn to say no to these people or it will never end.” It's hard to imagine sports columnists like Nancy Armour of USA Today attacking Muslims for their rejection of Pride propaganda, but she sees no problem in attacking these devout Christians. Oh for God’s sake. These folks who bastardize religion to suit their bigotry would do well to actually READ the New Testament. I’d recommend starting with Matthew. https://t.co/qAK875xDhZ — Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) June 5, 2022 We hope Nancy Armour's reading of the New Testament extends to Romans 1:25-27. Most commentators simply don't understand that loving everyone as a Christian means telling people certain actions are extremely harmful to the soul. SIGN: These men were right to reject the LGBT Pride insignias on their hats and jerseys. Indeed, by peeling off the rainbow logo from their jerseys and wearing the standard team hat, the five pitchers have taken a stand against an ideology that's antithetical to Christianity. Major League Baseball (MLB) and every other professional sports league have promoted LGBTQ causes in recent years, including showcasing a “marriage” proposal between two homosexuals in front of a stadium packed with families. Sports are no longer safe from the tenticles of the LGBT movement, with players being strong-armed into virtue signaling for causes they disagree with. It's time for people to stand up and say "Enough". SIGN the petition and play your part in resisting the advances of intolerant wokeism into every sphere of public life. Thank you for signing and sharing this petition. MORE INFORMATION: ESPN commentator calls players "bigots" for refusing to wear Pride colors - LifeSiteNews Five MLB players take a stand for God - LifeSiteNews **Photo: The Tampa Bay Rays’ Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson - Converseer/Twitter** Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Furthermore, Rauch acknowledged that the law and discussion about it have caused deep divides in society, businesses, and families. He added that many other problems, like the war in Ukraine, inflation, and the energy crisis are leading to tensions in society. Therefore, more solidarity and cohesion will be needed in the coming months and years.

However, Rauch also stated that masks, testing, and booster shots will remain as measures against COVID.

He ended his statement by acknowledging that “the pandemic” has also caused psychological damage, especially to children and adolescents.

This might not be the last word, however. The St. Boniface Institute’s Alexander Tschugguel, a passionate opponent of the law, translated a sobering tweet by Dr. Marcus Franz, who called the decision to drop the law a “feint.”

“Though the repeal of the #VaccineMandate is satisfying, unfortunately it is a feint,” Tschugguel translated.

“Those who read the new Epidemics Act carefully know that with it, the real infringements of our fundamental rights are possible directly through the secretary of health, without the parliament.”

”Though the repeal of the #VaccineMandate is satisfying unfortunately it is a feint.

Those who read the new Epidemics Act carefully know that with it, the real infringements of our fundamental rights are possible directly through the secretary of health, without the parliament.“ https://t.co/2IrkU1x8iV — Alexander Tschugguel (@ATschugguel) June 23, 2022

Tschugguel’s initial reaction was more celebratory, crediting the Holy Rosary and Austrians’ resistance to the mandate for its abolition.

Our Austrian politicians finally got around and abolished the #Vaccinemandate!

Without the Austrian resistance and the help of the rosary, this repeal would surely not have happened.

Thank you to everybody who prayed for our beautiful country! #CatholicResistance — Alexander Tschugguel (@ATschugguel) June 23, 2022

The Catholic activist added that “the Austrian people will not forget all the harm [Austrian politicians] caused them over the last months and years – they won’t.”

Share











