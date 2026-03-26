Austrian Catholic dioceses host pro-LGBT Stations of the Cross through lens of ‘queer refugees’

Catholic churches in Vienna, Linz, and Graz staged the heterodox Stations of the Cross portraying ‘queer refugees’ in order to ‘live out (queer) diversity,’ according to a participant.

(LifeSiteNews) — Catholic dioceses in Austria have been hosting an LGBT-themed Way of the Cross that reinterprets the stations according to the supposed experiences of “queer” refugees.

The ecumenical project “Fluchtweg” (Escape Route) tries to connect the Passion of Jesus and the Stations of the Cross with the contemporary experiences of “queer people” who had to flee their home countries, according to the group “Catholic Youth” of Upper Austria.

“Queer people do not flee for self-realization, but out of fear. Their courage, their vulnerability, and their hope meet us beneath the cross – where every human experience has a place,” said the initiator Anson Samuel when describing the purpose of the project in an interview with Kathpress.

The events took place in March in Catholic churches in Vienna, Linz, and Graz. During the shows, the stories of so-called “queer refugees” were presented as fictional phone calls.

“The stories told are incredibly powerful – it takes your breath away; words fail to describe what it triggers in you,” said Hannelore Mayer, pastoral assistant specializing in pro-LGBT “rainbow ministry” at the organization Junge Kirche Wien.

The “Fluchtweg” (Escape Route) also featured an aerial acrobatics show inside the church. The goal is to “make experiences of exclusion, violence, and hope visible and to promote social awareness,” according to the organizers of the project.

“Touching people without laying a finger on them,” said Stefanie Rausch, one of the aerial acrobats involved, describing the idea behind her performance, which she created together with Arson Bauer.

The “queer Way of the Cross” was created and organized by staff from several Catholic dioceses and other Christian denominations. The project is supported by institutions of the Dioceses of Linz, Graz-Seckau, Innsbruck, and the Archdiocese of Vienna, as well as the Evangelical Church of Vienna.

Katharina Payk, a Protestant university chaplain, “queer theologian,” and co-organizer of the events, said that the project demonstrates the power of ecumenical cooperation.

“When we as Christians live out (queer) diversity together, the church becomes a place that transcends boundaries,” she stated.

Catholic teaching condemns gender ideology and homosexual acts, as well as any sexual acts outside of marriage and not ordered toward the conception of life.

Regarding homosexuality, the Catechism of the Catholic Church states: “Basing itself on Sacred Scripture, which presents homosexual acts as acts of grave depravity, tradition has always declared that ‘homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered.’ They are contrary to the natural law. They close the sexual act to the gift of life. They do not proceed from a genuine affective and sexual complementarity. Under no circumstances can they be approved.”

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