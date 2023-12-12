Austrian doctor who gave COVID shots to thousands says 10% reported side effects

‘I thought to myself, ‘I can't continue to vaccinate, I have to stick to the truth,’ Dr. Cornelia Tschanett said. ‘We must have had 300 to 400 people who have come to us with the feeling that they have had problems since the vaccination.’

(LifeSiteNews) — An Austrian doctor who vaccinated “3,000 to 4,000 patients” with the COVID-19 shots said that 300 to 400 people came to her practice afterward due to side effects from the jabs.

“We have carried out around 3,000 to 4,000 vaccinations in my practice,” Dr. Cornelia Tschanett said. “And as few side effects as we saw at the beginning, this slowly became more the case over the course of the year.”

Tschanett was interviewed in the context of a two-part documentary about COVID jab side effects in young people called UN-SICHTBAR (“in-visible”). She described her process of realizing that something was wrong with the COVID shots and her inner conflict that arose when she saw that her experience with patients did not match the official narrative from the scientific establishment.

Tschanett’s testimony was shared by Dr. Peter McCullough on his Substack account.

“You may not notice the first cases that much or dismiss it as an isolated case [or], possibly, also as a psychological overreaction,” the Austrian doctor said.

“Then more and more people came with supposed complaints after the vaccination. And then you question your own perception a bit.”

She recalled that in the autumn of 2021, “we founded groups of doctors who also vaccinate.”

“And then you realize they perceive the same thing with their patients,” she said. “People report the same complaints, such as cardiac arrhythmia, strong fatigue, persistent muscle pain, nerve inflammation. This then slowly became reproducible.”

Tschanett said she was shocked to learn that open, scientific discourse about the shots’ side effects was almost impossible.

“And then of course, you also try to look for scientific discourse,” she stated. “And that was shocking to me that that wasn’t possible. That was dismissed. It was actually an absolutely dogmatic and certain and rock-solid statement: ‘This is not from the vaccine!’”

“And the more patients came, the greater the inner conflict became for me and for many doctors, who actually want the best for their patients,” Tschanett said.

The Austrian physician recalled the first case of a 16-year-old boy that made an impact on her. The patient arrived at her clinic “48 hours after the second dose with nausea and chest pressure.”

“I took an EKG [electrocardiography], and the EKG was significantly different [than before] – so not normal for a 16-year-old. We then sent him to the hospital. A massive myocarditis with a swelling of the heart was diagnosed there. Thank God he got well again. But that was when I paused [to think].”

“Because people come at the same time, mothers with their children, young people, and they have literally said this sentence very often: “’I don’t know what’s right, I put my life in your hands.’”

“And this power of trust induces an enormous responsibility for me personally to be honest,” Tschanett said. “Until proven otherwise, we actually have to educate people about what we see and what experiences we have. A person has a right to know that if they decide to undergo a physical intervention, even if it is a small one.”

“That was my inner conflict because the social pressure to vaccinate as many people as possible and to vaccinate all age groups was very great,” she added. “And on the other hand, my personal experience as a doctor increased that this [the COVID shot] is not possible without side effects.”

“That was the moment when I thought to myself, ‘I can’t continue to vaccinate, I have to stick to the truth, I have to live up to this trust,’” Tschanett said.

“We must have had 300 to 400 people who have come to us with the feeling that they have had problems since the vaccination.”

“I have [seen] about 60-80 EKGs of previously young, healthy people that showed clear changes or [heart] rhythm disturbances, and I also reported about as many,” she concluded.

While around 10% of people returned to Tschanett’s clinic after receiving the COVID injection there, the rate of side effects might be even higher, since it does not include those who chose not to go to the doctor and report their ailments or those who may have died after receiving the shot.

Multiple studies have found that COVID-19 shots increase the risk of heart inflammation, including a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-sponsored study that concedes that the jab increases the risk of myocarditis in children.

Many young and otherwise healthy people have suddenly died after receiving the COVID shots, like an eight-year-old Israeli boy who was featured in a COVID jab commercial and later died of a heart attack.

