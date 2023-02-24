Austrian left-wing COVID jab critic commits suicide after media smear campaign against him

Friend Thomas Breit recalled that Arvay was one of the first people who publicly questioned whether the COVID injections would provide sufficient protection against the transmission of the virus.

(LifeSiteNews) — One of the best-known critics of the COVID injections in the German-speaking world reportedly committed suicide last week.

Many who knew the 42-year-old biologist Clemens Arvay say his suicide was at least partly induced by the massive media campaign against him after he criticized the shortened manufacturing and regulation process of the COVID-19 shots.

“Clemens Arvay was a sensitive guy, and when it became too much for him, he was gone again for months,” YouTuber Thomas Breit, who knew the biologist personally, said in a video message. “His goal was to initiate discourse.”

“And many of the things he said have come true.”

Breit recalled that Arvay was one of the first people who publicly questioned whether the COVID injections would provide sufficient protection against the transmission of the virus.

For that, he has been “completely destroyed by the media,” Breit said. “Wikipedia has been of particular concern to him.”

Arvay’s Wikipedia page was changed several times after he publicly questioned the efficacy of the COVID shots.

“He supported misleading conclusions about the benefit/risk ratio of Corona vaccines,” his Wikipedia entry currently reads.

In another video, Breit lamented that anonymous users on Wikipedia can destroy someone’s reputation.

In a 2020 article by the Austrian magazine Falter, Arvay was mentioned alongside “QAnon” and several right-wing politicians and personalities. Arvay responded to the article on Facebook saying, “Your attempt to portray me in a barrage of muddled theories is cheap and shows poor journalistic ethics.”

“I’m not saying now that they are responsible for his death. I’m not saying that. Of course, there are many things that come together,” Breit said, adding that he knew from personal messages he received from Arvay that the media campaign against him “has caused him to be extremely upset.”

Austrian psychiatrist Raphel Bonelli, who also knew Arvay personally and collaborated with him on several occasions, said in his first video response that Arvay had called him several times in tears due to the media attacks he suffered. Bonelli also complained about the “pseudo-objective” site Wikipedia.

Bonelli later deleted his initial video and posted an updated version. He explained that he felt he was too emotional in his first response and that he did not want to contribute to creating even more hate and aggression.

“Don’t answer hate with hate,” Bonelli said in his latest video. “Clemens [Arvay] has suffered a lot, and there have been agitations against him, but if we agitate the agitators now, what’s the point?”

“I know that Clemens Arvay had suffered a lot from the way he was treated. I know that very well.”

“A lot of injustice happened and we have to work through it, but I ask you to accompany me on the path of de-escalation,” the psychiatrist said.

Bonelli, who is a practicing Catholic, said that he was reminded of a verse from St. Paul’s Letter to the Corinthians. He had read it to Arvay when his name was dragged through the mud by the mainstream media:

Even unto this hour we both hunger and thirst, and are naked, and are buffeted, and have no fixed abode; And we labor, working with our own hands: we are reviled, and we bless; we are persecuted, and we suffer it. We are blasphemed, and we entreat; we are made as the refuse of this world, the offscouring of all even until now (1 Cor 4:11-13).

Arvay, known to be politically left-wing, was astounded by the vicious attacks on him by the mainstream media. He had written multiple books, was a regular guest on talk shows, and his videos about the COVID injections gained millions of views on YouTube. However, shortly before his death, all his videos about COVID, as well as his personal website, were deleted. In his last Facebook post on January 24, Arvay said that he no longer wants to talk about COVID vaccines, as his real interest and passion is the human immune system.

LifeSiteNews encourages all readers to pray for the repose of Clemens Arvay’s soul and for his family.

