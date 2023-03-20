Austrian state gov’t to pay out 30 million euros to victims of COVID jab injuries, restrictions

Austrian Catholic activist Alexander Tschugguel told LifeSiteNews that the state 'had an election in which the party that advocated for forced vaccination and also for other modern, messed-up measures, the ÖVP, has been punished.'

ST. PÖLTEN, Austria (LifeSiteNews) — The coalition government of an Austrian state will establish a 30-million-euro fund to pay victims of draconian COVID measures, including those injured by the vaccines.

The agreement between the two parties in the state of Lower Austria’s coalition, the nominally conservative Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP) and the right-wing Freedom Party (FPÖ), says that this fund will be used to pay for “counseling services in the event of individual damage, medical care for people with vaccination impairments, costs for the treatment of psychological problems, any necessary therapies […].”

The state government also announced compensation payments specifically for children and adolescents who suffered due to the school closure: “[A]dditional expenses for homeschooling, other necessary support primarily for children and adolescents such as, for example, vouchers for tutoring, leisure activities, etc., will be funded.”

Moreover, the government will refund all fines “paid due to violations of Corona restrictions” that were “subsequently repealed by the Constitutional Court.”

The coalition agreement also states that the COVID injections will not be advertized anymore and that “[w]here the province of Lower Austria exercises personnel sovereignty [i.e.has authority over staff decisions”], no measures are taken that amount to a direct or indirect Corona vaccine mandate.”

The new government’s commitment to compensating the victims of COVID related measures was a surprise to many, as the ruling party ÖVP and its governor of Lower Austria, Johanna Mikl-Leitner, were among the most fervent supporters of the highly controversial general vaccine mandate that the Austrian government announced in late 2021.

RELATED: Austrian parliament votes to impose mandatory vaccines on all adults

The ÖVP went from winning around 49% of the votes in the previous election to snagging only about 39% in Lower Austria’s February election. Meanwhile, the FPÖ made the biggest gains of any party and become the second-strongest political power in the state for the first time in history. To stay in power, the ÖVP had little choice but to form a coalition with the anti-immigration, anti-COVID-measures FPÖ.

The compensation of people who suffered under the draconian COVID regime is therefore a concession to the FPÖ, the only political party that voted unanimously against the vaccine mandate.

A few days before the new government coalition program was announced, Governor Mikl-Leitner admitted publicly that the vaccine mandate was “a mistake.” This admission was likely also due to a FPÖ demand.

Austrian Catholic activist Alexander Tschugguel told LifeSiteNews that the state “had an election in which the party that advocated for forced vaccination and also for other modern, messed-up measures, the ÖVP, has been punished.”

— Article continues below Petition — Boycott United Airlines until they permanently drop their unlawful Covid jab mandate Show Petition Text 5508 have signed the petition. Let's get to 6000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition United Airlines acted despicably when they forced unvaccinated staff out of their jobs, laying-off those who objected to taking the experimental jab on religious grounds. It's time all of us stood up for these brave conscientious objectors who refused to budge. SIGN: I am boycotting United Airlines until they permanently drop their COVID shot mandate. Thousands of employees refused to take the shot and United placed them on an “UNPAID LEAVE of ABSENCE,” a new term for "fired". The airline later invited the staff back amid the ensuing chaos of crew shortages, but the COVID policy remains in place, hanging over the unvaccinated as a daily threat if authorities call for more restrictions. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby even mocked the unvaccinated of the company at the time, saying they “…suddenly becoming religious” and openly threatened them that were putting their "job on the line.” The unvaccinated were not allowed to work, the airline would not pay them, and they were denied all benefits of United employees, including travel privileges, access to health savings, health benefits, and (in the name of health safety) they denied Medical Insurance Coverage during the Covid-19 medical emergency. BOYCOTT UNITED AIRLINES UNTIL THEY APOLOGIZE 30 unvaccinated, religious staff are now bravely taking a landmark court case against their former employer. They contend that United Airlines went further than any other airline in mandating the shot for all staff, and then illegaly placed many of the religious staff on unpaid leave for their refusal to comply. The medical products being forced on staff were developed and produced using aborted human fetus cells, thus violating the consciences of many believers concerned with the sanctity of life. Join the Boycott: I support the 30 unvaccinated staff in their pursuit of justice. Even after United Airlines had been informed by several plaintiffs that the Covid-19 vaccines were not working as advertised in August 2021, the airline created an ultimatum for its 67,000+ employees. Get the shot, or lose your job. With staffs' religious liberty trampled upon, United used every trick in the book to make their position untenable. Plaintiffs in the lawsuit even report monetary incentives and extra holidays being offered to break Federal Aviation regulations barring pilots and crew from taking experimental medicines, as well as condemnation, shaming, and accusations the vaccine was failing due to their non-compliance, and that they were killing people. These heavy-handed tactics were intended to cause the unvaccinated to bend to the airline's will. But the affected staff say they "kneel only to God in Heaven, the maker of Heaven and Earth." We must all seek justice against the illegal, indecent, and treacherous actions that United exacted against its own staff. Please share this petition with as many people as possible - help us fight this battle so that future generations of Christians won’t have to fear this type of treatment by their employers.



MORE INFORMATION: United Airlines employees file lawsuit over tyrannical, government-backed COVID jab mandate



Legal Fund: LifeFunder.com/wings Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

READ: WATCH: Alexander Tschugguel raises alarm on COVID tyranny in Austria

“The FPÖ has used all its leverage, knowing that the voters want a right-wing conservative government and not so-called ‘center-left’ politics, and said that ‘if we make a coalition then only under the following rules:’ no more ‘gender-neutral’ language, the native language of Austrians, German, should be spoken in the schoolyards, and most importantly all the unjust penalties that people had to pay — we are talking about mothers who were punished because their children played with other children — that these people are compensated,” the Catholic activist continued.

“This step is so important because it makes Lower Austria a pioneer of a policy that does not say: ‘Yes, okay, mistakes were made on both sides,’ but rather states very clearly: ‘No, mistakes were made here unilaterally; this vaccine mandate was wrong. The rules were disproportionate or even completely wrong, and we must not only apologize but also compensate people for the damage we have done.’”

“There is still a lot of room for improvement, but the first steps have been taken, and I hope this is an example for the rest of Austria,” Tschugguel concluded.

However, the FPÖ was criticized for breaking one promise to the voters: candidate Udo Landbauer said before and after the election that he would not form a coalition with Mikl-Leitner as governor.

Stefan Magnet, a political commentator and editor of one of the largest alternative TV stations in the country, said that the coalition program is a “great success, but no victory yet.”

While Magnet was happy about the concessions that the FPÖ was able to achieve, he also warned of the dangers of such a deal. It could be said that the FPÖ betrayed its voters by ensuring Mikl-Leitner was returned as governor and that the politicians responsible for the COVID dictatorship “want to pull their heads out of the noose by paying compensations.”

He stressed that the resistance movement sees compensation as a first step and that “criminal prosecution” of the people responsible is necessary.

In November 2021, Austria became the first Western country to make the COVID injections mandatory for all its citizens and also briefly segregated “the unvaccinated” from society by imposing a lockdown only on those who had not received the COVID shots. The vaccine mandate, which was originally intended to take effect in February 2022, was finally abolished in June 2022 after it had been suspended for months.

Share











