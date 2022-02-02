Austria’s top court demands gov’t explain reasons for COVID restrictions

The health ministry must be able to explain, and legally justify the COVID restrictions that have been imposed on the Austrian people in recent months, particularly on the unvaccinated.

VIENNA (LifeSiteNews) — The Austrian Constitutional Court has sent a series of questions to the Ministry of Health regarding COVID restrictions, and demanded a justification for measures such as the lockdown of the unvaccinated.

The court sent a total of ten sets of questions to the Ministry of Health on January 26. Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein and his legal team now have until February 18 to answer the questions and provide the court with data and information on COVID cases.

The ministry must be able to explain and legally justify the COVID restrictions that have been imposed on the Austrian people in recent months, particularly on the unvaccinated who were put under lockdown from November 22, 2021, until last Monday.

Among other things, the Constitutional Court wants to know whether the Austrian hospital system was ever actually at risk of being overloaded, the only scenario which, according to the court, would provide a legal basis for a lockdown.

In order to determine this, the court requested exact data on hospitalizations and death cases, more specifically on the way cases were counted, and whether any distinction was made between people who died “of” COVID as opposed to “with” COVID.

“The Constitutional Court therefore requests information as to whether the hospitalization or deceased figures given in the ordinance files include all persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 who were hospitalized in normal or intensive care units, or who have died ‘of or with’ SARSCoV-2?” the court asked.

In addition, the court requested information on the age of hospitalized and deceased patients, as well as which virus variants were detected in these patients from January 1, 2022, until January 25, with the data being presented in a daily format and in percentages.

The health ministry was also asked to provide “the percentage of infections per various areas of life [and activities],” such as family, work, shopping, and leisure activities.

Other questions were asked about the effectiveness of mask mandates, the COVID vaccines, COVID testing, and the so-called 2G rules which bar unvaccinated citizens who haven’t recently recovered from a COVID infection, from a number of venues.

The court inquired about the effectiveness of the FFP2 masks, asking the ministry “by what factor does wearing an FFP2 mask indoors or outdoors reduce the risk of infection or transmission?”

Regarding the vaccines, the court asked “by what factor does COVID vaccination reduce the risk of severe courses?”

This last claim is often heard from vaccine promoters, despite data pointing to a contrary trend.

Some of the most compelling questions appear toward the end of the document and are about the purpose of the lockdown of the unvaccinated.

“What impact, represented in percentage, [did] the ‘lockdown of the unvaccinated’ [have] on the rate of hospital occupancy?” asked the court in section 9.5.2 of the document.

Health Minister Mückstein now has until February 18 to come up with satisfactory answers to these questions.

Austrian daily newspaper Österreich pointed out that only two days after the court submitted their questions to the Ministry of Health, the Austrian government lifted the lockdown of the unvaccinated.

