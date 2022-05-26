Author of LGBT sex-ed book for children tells kids to distrust ‘bigoted,’ ‘religious’ parents

Rachel Simon, who attempts “therapy” to “transition” children as young as 4 years old, has tried to drive a wedge of mistrust between children and parents on questions of sexuality, claiming “homophobic and trans–phobic ideas from parents can absolutely be a problem,” together with “inescapable judgment.” She claimed many parents are “misinformed” and “biased,” especially if they are “religious.”
Rachel Simon, who conducts transgender "therapy" on children as young as 4, said that "sexuality education starts the minute you're born" and encouraged teens to distrust their "bigoted, misinformed parents," especially if they are "religious." pic.twitter.com/g267vx3qqw
— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 21, 2022
Simon works in Philadelphia and styles herself “a cis, white, queer, Jewish woman.” On her website she states, “I strive in and out of clinical work to be allied to populations including: queer, trans, non-binary, poly, kinky, fat/HAES, BIPOC, sex work, HIV+, religious and non religious minorities, immigrant, and other marginalized populations.”
At least 135 U.S. teachers and teachers’ aides have already been arrested in 2022 for child-related sex crimes, ranging from child porn possession to rape, and these are only the cases reported by the media.
And, while the vast majority of teachers are upstanding citizens, we also know some are indoctrinating our children with the LGBT ideology and practices to "make an ally of them" at a wholly inappropriate age.
This is not acceptable, and must be stopped now.
With Governor Ron DeSantis already taking action in Florida, banning instruction on sexuality and gender identity by teachers among third graders and younger, it's now time to see a federal push to effectively end such meddling in the minds of our children.
Parents have a responsibility to defend their children from those who overstep boundaries, whether that's in the form of LGBT propaganda, pornography, or other forms of sexualization in schools.
Too often the media downplays what's at stake: nothing less than the innocence of our children, and sometimes even their very lives, as this grieving Mom explained in March.
76% of the arrests of teachers and aides for child-related sex-crimes this year involved assaults on students.
Jonathan van Maren reports that while one California teacher was charged with aggravated assault of a child, another was charged with 29 counts of child molestation.
A North Carolina science teacher was charged with 27 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 28 counts of “indecent liberties with a student.”
Parents need to construct every possible barrier to more children being abused, and one important way is to stop groomers and potential groomers from discussing sex with children in the classroom.
It is a violation of trust to introduce someone else's precious child to the minefield of sexuality, and it breaks down inhibitions that are meant to protect our most vulnerable young people.
We already know that drag queens, some of whom admit to grooming, have no place in the classroom, and that teaching children about gender identities and sexual preferences is wholly inappropriate, but it's beyond time we took action.
**Photo: Visual aid from National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS)**
Her book, The Every Body Book: The Lgbtq+ Inclusive Guide for Kids About Sex, Gender, Bodies, and Families, is an illustrated sexually explicit “gender-inclusive” LGBTQ sex-ed guide written to introduce children as early as possible to sexually deviant lifestyles. It includes descriptions of homosexual sex acts, as well as illustrations of private parts and of pregnant “males.”
In a podcast titled “Gender 101 – Beliefs about Bodies with Rachel Simon,” Simon explains that she encourages children to question the social norms, constructs, and pressures surrounding sexuality, telling them they don’t have to follow any rules.
Simon’s attempts to foster in children a mistrust of their parents run the risk of entering into criminal territory if children become exposed to sexually explicit material without their parents’ knowledge or consent. Her book also involves her in what Pennsylvania law defines as the criminal dissemination of obscene and other sexual materials to minors in the Pennsylvania Statutes, Title 18, Crimes and Offenses § 5903. (c):
