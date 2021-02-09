Authorities lack evidence regarding death of police officer after Capitol protests

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

WASHINGTON, D.C, February 9, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – The investigators looking to build a case regarding the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick are finding themselves unable to proceed due to a lack of evidence, despite initial reports claiming that members of a pro-Trump “mob” had fatally struck Sicknick with a fire extinguisher.

Sicknick died at 9:30 p.m. on January 7, following the riots at the Capitol building the day before. The officer had been on duty on January 6 during the protests, and the press release from the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) declared that he was “injured while physically engaging with protesters.” Sicknick, aged 42, “returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”

The investigation into his death is now being conducted by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, the USCP, and the FBI.

His death was swiftly seized upon by liberals and the mainstream media. The New York Post commented that Sicknick had been made into a “martyr of the #Resistance against President Trump and his dangerous supporters.”

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said, “When a violent mob attacked this Capitol, Officer Sicknick stood for America and all of its inhabitants. He faced down terrorists, attackers and sacrificed himself his own safety, his own security and ultimately his life in the name of love of country. Officer Sicknick is the very definition of a hero.”

Fueled by statements from unnamed law enforcement officials, media reports of the event originally suggested that Sicknick had been hit by a fire extinguisher. The New York Times repeated this in a January 15 article, writing he had been struck with a “fire extinguisher as a violent mob flooded the halls of Congress.” However, as time went on, this claim has been rejected.

A video which was widely shared, depicting a protestor throwing a fire extinguisher, was originally thought to be the moment of Sicknick’s injury. However, the protestor has since been charged, but is not a suspect in Sicknick’s death.

CNN now reported that medical examinations produced no signs which would support the idea that Sicknick “sustained any blunt force trauma,” and as a result the investigators now believe that the fire extinguisher explanation for his death is “not true.” However, official results from the autopsy have not been shared with the public.

Even as early as January 8, some reports suggested that contrary to the narrative that Sicknick had died after being fatally injured by protestors, his death had been “driven by a medical condition.”

But despite the FBI conducting “dozens of interviews,” confusion still remains about the moment and means by which Officer Sicknick was injured. The investigators are apparently “struggling” to construct their case, hampered by a “lack of evidence.” Thus, not only has his official cause of death not been pronounced, but nobody has been charged.

Pro Publica writes that Sicknick’s brother, Ken Sicknick, reported how he had received a text message from his brother after the Capitol protests, describing being “pepper-sprayed twice,” but being in “good shape.” Ken continued by saying that his brother had “collapsed in the Capitol and they resuscitated him using CPR.” It was only on the next day that the family was informed he had a blood clot and suffered from a stroke, resulting in him being put on a ventilator for life support.

Ken Sicknick, in a statement issued the day after his brother’s death, re-iterated the fact that the cause of death was unclear, saying, “Many details regarding Wednesday’s events and the direct causes of Brian’s injuries remain unknown and our family asks the public and the press to respect our wishes in not making Brian’s passing a political issue.”

Despite Ken Sicknick’s wish to avoid the politicizing of his brother’s death, media and politicians have continued to use his tragic death as a means to attack Trump supporters. Even though the majority of those gathered on January 6 was peaceful, President Joe Biden has gone so far as to call Trump supporters “rioters, insurrectionists, and domestic terrorists.”

However, the lack of clarity surrounding Sicknick’s death, which is underscored by the absence of evidence to support the various claims made by mainstream media about his death, is prompting some to ask questions about the event and the conclusions which the left is drawing from it.

Daily Wire columnist Matt Walsh commented, “It’s strange how we haven’t heard more about the circumstances surrounding Officer Sicknick’s tragic death. The story we hear repeated on social media is that he was ‘beat to death’ by rioters. But nobody has been charged with that crime, and no evidence has been presented for it.”

Walsh also pointed out another aspect of the left’s political appropriation of the events on January 6: “To make matters worse, the media is linking THREE officer deaths to the riot, but two of the three died by suicide in the days and weeks after. Turning those into riot deaths is just so unbelievably cynical and misleading.”

National Pulse editor-in-chief Raheem Kassam also pointed to the failings of the media in putting forth falsehoods about Sicknick’s death: “CNN Repeatedly Claimed Capitol Officer Sicknick Died Due to a Fire Extinguisher Hit... Now They’ve Quietly Admitted That May Not be True.”

The Washington Examiner’s Bryan York sent a number of questions to the USCP, including some asking for clarifications about Sicknick’s autopsy and the status of the investigation. York reported that he received no response, despite numerous attempts at contacting the USCP.

LifeSiteNews contacted the FBI, the USCP, and the Department of Justice, asking about the details of the autopsy, for information about the true cause of Officer Sicknick’s death, and about suggestions that he suffered from a pre-existing medical condition. No reply was received at the time of publishing.