Aviators, medical experts call on airline industry to end pilot vaccine mandates

(LifeSiteNews) – A coalition of groups representing pilots, airline passengers, aviation workers, and medical experts around the world is calling for an end to all COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the air travel industry as well as an independent review of data that could shed light on the true impact of the shots.

The Global Aviation Advocacy Coalition, which bills itself as “unit[ing] passengers and aviation sector personnel in the pursuit of flight safety and freedom,” is composed of more than a dozen groups spanning the United States, Canada, and Europe, including Free to Fly Canada, Move Freely America, Aussie Freedom Flyers, UK Medical Freedom Alliance, the International Medical Alliance, Global Covid Summit, Canadian Covid Care Alliance, Association of American Physicians & Surgeons, and more.

“Pilots are trained to be careful analysts of their environment, recognizing risks and actively mitigating. For many, their training and differential risk analysis led to concerns and negative conclusions regarding the compatibility of COVID-19 vaccination with health and flight safety,” the group says in an open letter released May 17. “Not only did many pilots disagree with arbitrary requirements embodied in vaccination mandates, but they also saw risks in the unanswered questions and unjustified speed and pressure behind the vaccine rollouts. They lobbied their airlines and politicians, recommending caution and opposing mandates.”

“Once airlines mandated vaccination, many pilots steadfastly refused based on risk and were subsequently put on unpaid leave or outright terminated,” the letter laments. “Principled professionals were forced out of aviation and the industry lost hundreds of thousands of hours of experience. Now, the global airline industry is heading into a dire staffing crisis. Thousands of other pilots were coerced into vaccination to provide for their families. This has taken a toll on their mental health.”

Worse, the letter’s signatories are “hearing daily from vaccine-injured airline pilots. These harms include cardiovascular issues, blood clots, neurological and auditory issues, to name just a few,” yet “Pilots who report their injury face possible loss of licensing, income, and career while receiving little to no support from their unions, and a prosecutorial invective from employing airlines.”

The coalition says it has been in contact with vaccine-injured pilots representing numerous airlines around the world, including but not limited to American, Delta, JetBlue, Southwest, United, Frontier, Alaska, and Spirit in the United States; Air Canada, Air Transat, and WestJet in Canada; and airlines in Australia, France, Germany, and the Netherlands.

“The very foundation of our just safety culture — non-punitive reporting — no longer exists,” the group warns, forecasting a “culture shift that has rocked the aviation mantra of ‘safety first, always.’”

The letter closes by calling on government aviation authorities to discontinue COVID vaccine mandates, restore a more “permissive environment” for self-reporting vaccine injuries, stronger medical screenings of pilots and cabin crew, and independent third-party analysis of “data about sickness and medical certificate suspension, including symptoms and causal reasons” held by airlines and regulators.

A steadily growing body of evidence reveals the negative effects many patients have seen from the COVID shots, which were developed and tested in a fraction of the time vaccines usually take, thanks to former President Donald Trump’s “Operation: Warp Speed” initiative.

In late February, during a COVID-19 vaccine hearing held by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, attorney Thomas Renz presented medical billing data from the Pentagon’s Defense Medical Epidemiology Database showing that 2021 saw drastic spikes in a variety of diagnoses for serious medical issues over the previous five-year average, including hypertension (2,181%), neurological disorders (1,048%), multiple sclerosis (680%), Guillain-Barre syndrome (551%), breast cancer, (487%), female infertility (472%), pulmonary embolism (468%), migraines (452%), ovarian dysfunction (437%), testicular cancer (369%), and tachycardia (302%).

Defense Health Agency Armed Forces Surveillance Division spokesperson Peter Graves confirmed the existence of the records but claimed that a conveniently timed “data corruption” glitch made the pre-2021 numbers appear far lower than the actual numbers of cases for those years, a claim the media has been largely uninterested in investigating further.

In March, it was found that 11,289 cases of pericarditis/myocarditis after COVID vaccination were reported to the federal Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) database between January 1 and February 25 of this year, which is already 47% of the 24,177 reports for the same submitted in all of 2021. COVID shot defenders claim that VAERS offers an exaggerated view of a vaccine’s potential risks, as anyone can submit a report without vetting it, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention researchers acknowledged “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

In April, a peer-reviewed study of more than 23 million people in the Nordic countries of Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden published in the Journal of the American Medical Association also found that the mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna come with a higher likelihood of myocarditis.

