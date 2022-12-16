‘Babies will die’: Pro-lifers slam activist plan to enshrine abortion in Ohio constitution

An expected ballot initiative in Ohio 'will be extreme and likely have zero limits or restrictions on abortion, allowing for abortion up to 9 months of pregnancy,' said Created Equal president Mark Harrington.

OHIO (LifeSiteNews) – A pro-abortion coalition in Ohio earlier this week announced its efforts to enshrine a “right” to abortion in the state’s constitution, and pro-lifers warned that the plan would likely allow unrestricted abortion up to birth.

The initiative is being launched by the Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights (OPRR) through its newly formed advocacy group Protect Choice Ohio. The group, which is “committed to reproductive freedom [sic] in the post-Roe era,” is introducing a constitutional amendment to ensure legal abortion across the state, which currently has legislation in place which prohibits abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

If passed, the amendment draft will “ensure that Ohioans have access to” abortion, “preserve the sanctity of the doctor-patient relationship,” and “enable all people to make reproductive healthcare decisions free from government and political interference,” according to the OPRR president Dr. Marcela Azevedo.

Although the amendment has not yet been submitted to the attorney general of Ohio, the pro-abortion group is planning to submit it “as soon as possible.” If approved as a ballot measure, the amendment will appear on the November 7, 2023, general election ballot.

“Roe was argued before the Supreme Court 51 years ago tomorrow, and for the next half-century, Americans had the right to obtain safe, legal, comprehensive reproductive medical care,” OPRR executive director Dr. Lauren Beene said, according to a December 12 news report.

Beene lamented that the current pro-life legislation does not allow mothers to kill their babies conceived in rape and or who are developing with life-threatening disabilities. She also claimed, without evidence, that “politicians, rather than doctors, will make life-and-death decisions about patient care.”

Created Equal, a pro-life organization based in Ohio, released a statement addressing the announcement of the pro-abortion amendment proposal. Mark Harrington, the group’s president and founder, noted that “there is currently no information on the amendment language.”

“Despite trying to appear moderate (as we saw in Michigan) the measure will be extreme and likely have zero limits or restrictions on abortion, allowing for abortion up to 9 months of pregnancy,” Harrington wrote in a press release. “Just like in Michigan, the pro-abortion message will be ‘women will die if Ohioans don’t pass this amendment.’ Of course, this is a lie. Babies will die if the amendment is successful.”

“Outside forces from pro-abortion groups will try and inundate Ohio with media ads and messaging pushing their abortion-on-demand agenda to Ohio’s citizens. This will be one of many efforts in key states in the coming years to create a constitutional right to abortion. Created Equal along with our other partners in Ohio will be ready to defeat all efforts to expand child killing.”

During the U.S. midterm elections last month, multiple left-leaning states voted in favor pro-abortion ballot initiatives similar to the expected proposal in Ohio. Notably, Michigan passed Proposal 3, which allows for abortion up until birth. Vermont and California also enshrined a “right” to abortion in their constitutions.

