Baby boxes save countless lives. This group wants to expand to ten more states

URGENT: Donate at LifeFunder.com to bring Baby Boxes to 10 more states.

May 18, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — When a baby is placed in one of Monica Kelsey’s Safe Haven Baby Boxes, first responders are immediately alerted and arrive on the scene to find the newborn within an average of two minutes. While the baby is cared for in a hospital, Safe Haven begins the work of finding the right parents to adopt the child.

Kelsey offers struggling women another reason to continue their crisis pregnancy, given her organization will be there to help when the baby arrives. Safe Haven Baby Boxes — in addition to the actual boxes — also runs a 24/7 helpline that takes regular calls from across the country, often providing women with the support they need to continue through pregnancy.

As someone conceived in rape and abandoned at birth, Kelsey knows firsthand how important help during a crisis pregnancy can be.

Her Safe Haven Baby Boxes are already present in four states. Now, she wants to expand into ten more states — with some of the highest rates of abandoned newborn babies: Texas, California, New York, Pennsylvania, Georgia, New Jersey, Michigan, South Carolina, Illinois, and North Carolina.

URGENT: Donate at LifeFunder.com to bring Baby Boxes to 10 more states.

The boxes cost $10,000 each to develop, install, and monitor, which is why Safe Haven Baby Boxes has partnered with LifeFunder to raise the money necessary to expand its reach.

Currently, there are boxes at 70 locations in Indiana, Ohio, Florida, and Arkansas, with the Safe Haven team responsible for saving at least 100 babies since 2016.

On May 3, yet another newborn baby was saved: “Yesterday morning at 7:05 a.m. firefighters at Clarksville Fire Station [in Indiana] retrieved a beautiful, healthy baby girl within a minute of her being put in a Baby Box. It’s just a blessing.”

URGENT: Donate at LifeFunder.com to bring Baby Boxes to 10 more states.

LifeFunder is LifeSite’s secure, pro-life, pro-family crowdfunding platform. LifeSite does not take a cut when donations are made to any LifeFunder causes.