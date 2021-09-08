Babylon Bee CEO will donate $20,000 to pro-life group canceled by GoDaddy 

Seth Dillon, the CEO of the satirical Christian news site, said he will donate $20,000 to support Texas Right to Life.

(LifeSiteNews) – The CEO of popular Christian satire site the Babylon Bee said he will donate $20,000 to Texas Right to Life in response to web hosting company GoDaddy booting a whistleblower website from its servers.

“Babylon Bee CEO to donate $20,000 to Texas pro-life website,” Seth Dillon wrote on Twitter, in response to a tweet by CNBC that said “GoDaddy to terminate hosting of Texas anti-abortion tip website.”

“Thank you, @SethDillon!” Texas Right to Life said in response.

ProLifeWhistleblower.com would have been used to allow people to provide leads on potential violations of the Texas Heartbeat Act. The law allows private individuals to sue anyone who assists in the breaking of the law, which prohibits abortions when a baby’s heartbeat can be detected. Women who have abortions would not be punished under the bill.

Texas Right to Life has said it will not back down. “Anti-Life activists hate us because we’re winning. Hundreds of babies are being saved from abortion right now because of Texas Right to Life, and these attacks don’t change that,” spokesperson Kimberlyn Schwartz wrote in a statement.

The group has moved the website to a different company called Epik. But that company has required the pro-life organization to disable the user submission form, according to the Daily Beast. The URL redirected to the right-to-life website when LifeSite tested it today.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Tell University of Pittsburgh to stop barbaric experiments using human babies Show Petition Text 7238 have signed the petition. Let's get to 7500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition CAUTION: Some material below is by its nature disturbing and graphic. The University of Pittsburgh (Pitt) is involved in barbaric experimentation using aborted baby body parts which are, by the university's own admission, obtained by their abortionist partners, Planned Parenthood, from babies who are still alive when the organs are "harvested." What happens at Pitt after the aborted baby body parts are obtained is equally as gruesome. Just this May, it was revealed that in one experiment, Pitt was grafting aborted baby scalps onto lab rats to see if baby hair would continue to grow. This depraved butchery must stop! SIGN and SHARE this petition which calls on the Chancellor of the University of Pittsburgh and the Board of Trustees to call an immediate halt to this appalling experimentation using preborn human beings. Of course, all abortion is barbaric and wrong, but this is downright ghoulish! But, to make matters even worse, some of this experimentation is paid for, in part, by your taxpayer dollars, in the form of NIH grants. And believe it or not, some of the grants even specify racial quotas of aborted baby parts for this grisly butchery. Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition to the University of Pittsburgh Chancellor, Patrick Gallagher, and to the Pitt Board of Trustees demanding that they put a stop to this ghastly experimentation. At the same time, we will also CC this petition to the leadership of Pennsylvania State Legislature, urging them to do everything they can, including defunding (to the extent possible) any university departments involved in experimentation on aborted babies. NB: You do not need to be from Pennsylvania to sign and share this petition. The University of Pittsburgh is a national leader in medical research and in receipt of millions of dollars in federal tax dollars, thereby necessitating a huge response from pro-lifers around the country! After signing the petition, you might consider contacting the Pitt Board of Trustees directly to politely, but firmly, tell them to put a stop to this kind of barbarism masquerading as "scientific" inquiry. The Board's direct phone number: 412-624-6623 The Board's email: [email protected] FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'University of Pittsburgh’s organ harvesting practices include racial quotas for minority babies' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/university-of-pittsburghs-organ-harvesting-practices-include-racial-quotas-for-minority-babies/ WATCH CMP's YouTube video: 'Government-Sponsored Fetal Experimentation at the University of Pittsburgh and Planned Parenthood' Photo Credit: CMP YouTube / screenshot Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Dillon has also used satire to take on Tripwire Interactive, a video game company that forced out its co-founder and CEO for voicing support for the heartbeat bill.

“I’ve submitted a press inquiry to the game development company that fired their CEO for being pro-life,” Dillon wrote.

Dillon shared a screenshot of an email he sent to the company’s media relations team that repeatedly referred to the corporation as “clowns.”

“Dear cowardly clowns,” the email opens, “We’re writing a piece about how you’re all a bunch of clowns and cowards.”

“Do you have any clownish comments you’d like us to include in our piece about how cowardly and uncannily clown-like you are?”

He said the Bee is “interested in learning” if the employees at Tripwire dress like clowns or just act like them. He also asked where “cowardly clowns come from” and if they are “born that way” or if it is a “learned behavior.”

Share











