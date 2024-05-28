Backlash against Harrison Butker shows ‘hatred for Catholic morality’: Newman Society president

‘We are so proud of Benedictine College for setting a great example by choosing Harrison Butker as commencement speaker,’ Newman Society President Patrick Reilly told LifeSiteNews, criticizing ‘radicalism and confusion’ at many nominally Catholic colleges.

(LifeSiteNews) — Faithful colleges chose “models of the Christian life” to serve as graduation speakers in contrast to secular and liberal Catholic colleges, according to the president of the Cardinal Newman Society.

“The Newman Guide colleges chose commencement speakers like [Harrison] Butker, Father [Mike] Schmitz, Cardinal Burke, and other models of the Christian life,” President Patrick Reilly told LifeSiteNews via email on May 23. “They stand in stark contrast to the radicalism and confusion at most other colleges— including many Catholic colleges.”

The Newman Society released a preview in April of scheduled graduation speeches. Faithful Catholic colleges tended to pick Catholics who modeled the faith in the public square.

This included Justice Samuel Alito, who spoke at Franciscan University of Steubenville, and Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke, who gave the graduation speech at Thomas Aquinas College in Massachusetts. Popular Catholic podcaster Fr. Mike Schmitz spoke at Ave Maria University in Florida.

But Harrison Butker, a Super Bowl winning kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs, drew the most attention.

During his 20-minute speech, Butker, a Latin Mass-going Catholic, criticized COVID lockdowns, President Joe Biden’s support for abortion, and “pride” Month.

He also urged men to lead in their homes and communities and told the young female graduates they had been told “diabolical lies” about careerism being more important than a “vocation” as wife and mother.

Reilly praised Butker’s speech.

“We are so proud of Benedictine College for setting a great example by choosing Harrison Butker as commencement speaker and providing an authentic Catholic education to students,” the Catholic education leader told LifeSiteNews. “When someone attacks your reputation, there’s peace in knowing you have done everything right. Benedictine’s leaders and faculty did everything right.”

Butker’s speech drew criticism from liberal circles within Catholicism, including the Jesuit publication America.

However, many women, including those with college degrees, came out in support of Butker’s pro-marriage, pro-children message.

Reilly said the backlash against Butker showed “hatred for Catholic morality, Catholic education, and family life.”

“How is it shocking that a Catholic college chooses a Catholic football star to speak about the priorities of faith and family?” he said, adding that “the public outrage against Butker and Benedictine College reveals hatred for Catholic morality, Catholic education, and family life.”

“The controversy also exposed the fragile faith of those Catholics who twist and bend to appease ideologues and cultural elites,” Reilly continued.

“To the contrary, Benedictine’s students are taught to trust in God and rest in truth.”

Butker stood by his comments after several weeks of both praise and backlash.

“If it wasn’t clear that the timeless Catholic values are hated by many, it is now,” he said at a recent fundraiser for Regina Caeli Academy, a classical grade school and high school. Butker is on the board for the academy.

“If we have truth and charity, we should trust in the Lord’s providence and let the Holy Ghost do the rest of the work,” he said, as reported by LifeSiteNews. “Our love for Jesus, and thus our desire to speak out, should never be outweighed by the longing of our fallen nature to be loved by the world,” he said. “Glorifying God, and not ourselves, should always remain our motivation despite any pushback or even support.”

“It is not people, but Jesus Christ who I am trying to please.”

Liberal Catholic colleges select pro-abortion, pro-LGBT speakers

On the other hand, some Catholic universities invited speakers who hold views in direct contradiction to the Church.

Rosemont College in Pennsylvania, “invited State Rep. Joanna McClinton to deliver the college’s commencement address and receive an honorary degree,” the Newman Society wrote in its April preview. “McClinton went viral in 2022 with a pro-abortion speech.”

Jesuit Spring Hill College in Alabama invited the Fordham University’s president to speak. Tania Tetlow, however, endorses the false idea that two men or two women can be in a “marriage” together. “And that is the most extraordinary part of the progress we should celebrate, that move beyond mere tolerance to respect and admiration,” she said in 2023, commenting on her father’s support for Tetlow’s lesbian sister.

The Catholic Church, however, teaches that marriage is between one man and one woman, that laws granting legal recognition to homosexual relationships are gravely immoral, and that homosexuality is a grave sin that “cries out to heaven for vengeance.”

