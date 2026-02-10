Bad Bunny’s ‘obscene’ halftime show lyrics lead to calls for congressional, FCC investigation

'You can't say the f-word on live TV,’ Rep. Randy Fine said. 'Bad Bunny’s disgusting halftime show was illegal.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Members of Congress called for an FCC investigation and a formal congressional inquiry into the NFL and NBC for airing Bad Bunny’s controversial Super Bowl LX halftime show after the lyrics — all in Spanish — were deemed by viewers to be “pornographic filth,” “obscene,” “sickening,” “disgusting,” and “illegal.”

The halftime show — no doubt seen by millions of children — celebrated a descent into sexual depravity, with women twerking against men and men grinding against each other in blatant simulated sexual acts.

While most of America could not understand the lyrics as they were being performed, translations posted online showed the song lyrics, even after being sanitized to some degree for the national broadcast, were still objectionable if not criminal.

Republican members of Congress claim the NFL-sponsored show broadcast by NBC broke the law because it featured explicit language and visual content on live television.

“The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show was pure smut, brazenly aired on national television for every American family to witness,” Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee declared. “Children were forced to endure explicit displays of gay sexual acts, women gyrating provocatively, and Bad Bunny shamelessly grabbing his crotch while dry-humping the air.”

“And if that weren’t outrageous enough, the performance’s lyrics openly glorified sodomy and countless other unspeakable depravities. These flagrant, indecent acts are illegal to be displayed on public airways,” Ogles said.

“That is why I am requesting that the Energy and Commerce Committee launch a formal congressional inquiry into the National Football League and NBC immediately for their prior knowledge, deliberate approval, and facilitation of this indecent broadcast,” the Tennessee congressman explained. “American culture will not be mocked or corrupted without consequence.”

“You can’t say the f-word on live TV,” Republican U.S. Rep. Randy Fine of Florida said. “Bad Bunny’s disgusting halftime show was illegal.”

“Had he said these lyrics — and all of the other disgusting and pornographic filth in English on live TV, the broadcast would have been pulled down and the fines would have been enormous,” Fine suggested.

“We are sending FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr a letter calling for dramatic action, including fines and broadcast license reviews, against the NFL, NBC, and ‘Bad Bunny,'” Fine explained.

“Lock them up,” he added.

Kansas GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Billings said that the “broadcast into millions of living rooms across America … violates federal broadcast indecency laws under 47 U.S.C. § 1464 and the FCC’s longstanding rules prohibiting the broadcast of obscene, indecent, or profane material, particularly between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. when children are likely to be watching.”

“Bad Bunny somewhat censored the lyrics during his performance, but it was still raunchy,” conservative corporate watchdog cultural activist Robby Starbuck explained.

“The point, though, is to get kids to look it up and listen to the normal explicit version. And it’ll work,” he predicted. “It’s a proven conversion/persuasion setup. As a result, many will adopt looser values.”

