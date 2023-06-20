Baltimore police release footage of brutal attack on pro-lifers outside Planned Parenthood

Footage released by Baltimore Police shows the suspect tackling 80-year-old Dick Schafer over a ceramic planter and onto the brick sidewalk, and punching and kicking 73-year-old Mark Crosby in the face.

BALTIMORE, Maryland (LifeSiteNews) – Police have released video footage of a brutal attack on pro-lifers praying outside a Planned Parenthood facility in Baltimore, Maryland weeks after the incident took place.

The attack, as reported by LifeSiteNews, took place on May 26 and left two sidewalk counselors seriously injured after an unidentified suspect assaulted them. In the video put out on YouTube by the Baltimore Police Department, the suspect can be seen arguing with pro-lifers outside the Planned Parenthood facility located at 300 North Howard Street.

The suspect – a white male with brown hair and a beard wearing blue jeans and a gray t-shirt – appears to be backing away from the confrontation when he suddenly lunges for 80-year-old Dick Schafer, tackling him over a ceramic planter and onto the brick sidewalk.

Abortion “clinic escorts” were present during the incident and can be seen in the footage. They backed away upon witnessing the attack, with at least one opening the door to the abortion facility, presumably to call for help.

Meanwhile, 73-year-old Mark Crosby can be seen running across the street to help Schafer, where he is instantly thrown to the ground by the suspect, who both punched and kicked the man’s face before walking away from the scene.

Police released the video with a request that “anyone with information about the incident or the suspect” contact Central District detectives at 410-396-2411 or submit anonymous tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers website.

Following the assault, local pro-lifer John Roswell confirmed to LifeSiteNews that Schafer “is recovering at home” but Crosby was taken to the University of Maryland shock trauma facility for treatment. Roswell said that the “plate bone in his upper right cheek is completely fractured” and that he “is bleeding from some unidentified area behind his eye and the bone eye orbit is completely shattered and will have to be replaced with metal.”

The video footage comes shortly after a volunteer organization working with the police department shared photos of the suspect who attacked the two Catholic men. Although unclear due to the quality of the photo, the suspect’s t-shirt appears to have an image resembling a rainbow.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for additional information on the suspect.

