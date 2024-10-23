Baltimore spending millions on ‘sex-ed’ program to promote abortion, ‘gender transitions’ to children

Baltimore has received $15 million from the federal government for U Choose, a Planned Parenthood-linked ‘sex-ed’ initiative that promotes abortion and mutilating ‘gender transitions’ to children without parental consent.

BALTIMORE (Live Action) — A taxpayer-funded “sex-education” program that partners Baltimore City Schools with Planned Parenthood and other agencies has come under fire with a report, which details the fact that the program may refer minors for abortions and transgender practices.

The initiative, called U Choose, is billed as a program “with the goal of drastically reducing teen birth and STI rates” through “sex education” and what it calls “youth-friendly reproductive services.” The U Choose website promotes a variety of “services” to city youth, including referrals to abortion facilities, as well as “puberty blockers” and pro-transgender “care” — including how to access these things without parental notification.

According to WCBM, the Baltimore City Health Department has received $15 million for U Choose since 2015 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program, a federal program that provides funding to universities, healthcare groups, government entities, and local chapters of Planned Parenthood. U Choose is projected to receive another $7.3 million from 2025 to 2028, with a goal of targeting “Black, Hispanic, and White youth aged 15-24.”

As Fox 45 News reports, U Choose recommends a number of facilities, including Planned Parenthood Baltimore City Health Center — which offers abortions, transgender hormones, and transgender surgery referrals — as well as the University of Maryland Adolescent Clinic, which provides hormone blockers, transgender hormones, and references for transgender surgeries. The U Choose program boasts that it reaches over 10,000 youth each year.

A spokeswoman for the Baltimore City Health Department clarified that the agency doesn’t commit abortions, but did say that “counseling is offered to anyone seeking information about reproductive health options” and that information would be given “regardless of gender identity.”

“Our goal is to ensure that everyone has access to the resources and support they need to make informed decisions about their health,” the spokeswoman told FOX45 News.

Live Action News has long documented the connection between Planned Parenthood and sex-ed programs nationwide. The abortion business is eager to push a message of sexuality with no strings attached to minors, with the knowledge that this message keeps teens walking through its doors for contraception and abortion.

“These programs are created to teach children about sexuality in order for them to become sexually active,” explained former Planned Parenthood family planning training manager Monica Cline in 2021. “These programs are about sexualizing children and leading them to abortion. That is what sex education is. Comprehensive sexuality education is all about grooming children, and using it as a marketing tool to lead to abortion.”

