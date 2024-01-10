Bank of Canada files trademark claim for ‘digital dollar’ despite 86% of public objecting to the idea

A filing with the Register of Trademarks staked an ownership claim of the term 'digital dollar' and 'digital Canadian dollar' and also 'central bank digital currency.'

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Despite an overwhelming majority of Canadians opposing that the creation of a “digital dollar,” the Bank of Canada (BOC) has forged ahead by filing a trademark for a “digital” buck.

As per Blacklock’s Reporter, on December 13, the BOC made a filing with Canada’s Register of Trademarks under the Trademarks Act to stake ownership claim of the term “Digital Dollar” and “digital Canadian dollar.” Also filed under the Act was “central bank digital currency,” with all filings done in English and French.

The BOC gave no reason for filing the trademark or was any public hearing held as to whether Canadians want such a thing.

The BOC’s trademark claims were made with the help of bank lawyers and under section 9 of the Trademarks Act, which allows any “public authority” the ability to claim exclusive as well as perpetual rights to phrases used in common everyday conversations without objection nor notice.

The BOC has investigated the creation of a “Digital dollar” since at least 2014.

Last month, LifeSiteNews reported that an overwhelming majority of Canadians want the government and the BOC to “leave cash alone” and not proceed with the creation of a so-called “digital dollar.” The feedback came after the BOC launched a public survey to gauge Canadians’ taste for a digital dollar.

Most respondents said the creation of an electronic currency was a “horrible idea” that could lead to “one more way the government can control and track us.” Indeed, the survey results showed that the overwhelming majority, 86% of Canadians, are opposed to the creation of a national digital dollar.

The negative response to the creation of a digital form of currency, which experts warn would enable every dollar to be tracked, is in response no doubt to the Freedom Convoy of early 2022, when Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, under the orders of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, took the unprecedented step of demanding that banks freeze the accounts of anyone involved in the convoy protest in Ottawa without a court order.

The main findings from the BOC’s survey show that Canadians place a “high value on holding cash that is backed by their central bank and want to maintain access to bank notes.”

About 93% of the BOC’s survey respondents said that they continue to use cash as a payment form in addition to the use of debit and credit cards. A total of 66% of respondents said that having access to a digital currency was not important.

The survey results come after the BOC in August admitted that the creation of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) is not needed as many people rely on “cash” to pay for things. The bank concluded that the introduction of a digital currency would only be feasible if consumers demanded its release.

Digital currencies have been touted as a way by some government officials to replace traditional cash.

As noted in a report from LifeSiteNews, experts warn that central bank digital currencies are a “control tool” of governments.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre promised that if he is elected prime minister he would stop any implementation of a “digital currency” or a compulsory “digital ID” system.

