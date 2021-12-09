Bank of Canada suspends another Christian employee for refusing COVID jab on religious grounds

'Having reviewed your request in consultation with third party experts, the Bank has determined that you have not established that your request meets the threshold for a religious accommodation,' wrote the nation’s central bank.

OTTAWA, Ontario, (LifeSiteNews) – A Bank of Canada IT project manager has been suspended from her job without pay for refusing on religious grounds to take the COVID jabs.

Evelyn Egboye, an evangelical Christian, is an Ottawa-based remote-working employee in the Bank of Canada’s IT department. On December 1, her employer notified the professional that her October 28 request for a religious exemption from a COVID vaccine mandate had been denied.

“Having reviewed your request in consultation with third party experts, the Bank has determined that you have not established that your request meets the threshold for a religious accommodation,” wrote the nation’s central bank.

“Please note that you will be expected to comply with the Bank’s mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Policy. To the extent that you remain non-compliant, you have been placed on leave without pay or benefits as of November 22, 2021.”

Egboye’s employer added that if she continues to refuse the jabs, her “employment may ultimately be terminated.”

Her accommodation request letter is detailed and includes specific tenets of her religion, expressed with biblical citations, to indicate why she cannot take the COVID shots.

“Accepting Covid MRNA vaccine into my body violates my body integrity and beliefs in the gospel of Jesus Christ my Lord,” Egboye wrote.

“I am also refusing to accept Covid MRNA vaccines because of my sincere religious beliefs regarding the association of the vaccine with aborted fetal cell lines,” she added.

Egboye also stated that as a “born-again Christian” she has “accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior of my life” which means that the “scriptures admonish I live and conduct my life in light of God’s word and moral instructions.”

“Jesus Christ is my Lord, and I am subject to His final authority in all matters of life, faith, and conscience,” she added.

Egboye also had a letter of support from her pastor.

The pastor’s letter of support states that their religious organization has a “firm belief in the religious rights which precludes vaccination.”

“Christians shall remain free to decide for themselves whether to be vaccinated or unvaccinated and shall maintain their bodily integrity by asserting their God-given freedom to decline participation in any medical experiment or vaccination program that violates their convictions and conscience before God,” the pastor wrote.

Egboye herself wrote that she has “concerns about the Covid vaccine safety and effectiveness because the vaccine was developed and released far faster than any previous vaccine.”

“As a citizen of this great nation and in line with my fundamental human rights, I have the rights to determine what medical care to accept or refuse. I sincerely urge the panel reviewing my request to please not discriminate against any individual with respect to his religion or his beliefs,” she stated.

Egboye’s ordeal is documented on the Ontario Civil Liberties Association (OCLA) website.

Her suspension follows that of another Bank of Canada employee, Joseph Hickey. Hickey was suspended without pay on November 22, after the Bank would not recognize his Catholic faith as a valid reason for a vaccine exemption.

The COVID-19 injections approved for emergency use in Canada, including the Pfizer jab for ages 5 and up, all have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies. Many Catholics and other Christians are opposed to the novel medical products on these grounds.

Also, all the approved COVID jabs in Canada have also been associated with severe side effects such as blood clots, rashes, miscarriages, and even heart attacks in young, healthy men. There have been reports of people developing tumors after getting their COVID shots.

Many Catholics and other Christians are opposed to the novel medical products because cell lines derived from aborted babies were used either in their development or their testing.

According to a growing body of data, vaccine mandates are a failed strategy for tackling COVID.

Nevertheless, the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, under its new policy, has mandated that all federal public servants in the Core Public Administration (CPA), including members and reservists of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), “must be vaccinated against COVID-19.”

This mandate applies to all employees, even those working from home, like Egboye and Hickey.

Around 98 percent of the Treasury Board workers have had the COVID jabs, with 4,662 of the civil servants stating they would not take the jab or reveal their medical status, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

Just recently, a legal team representing 201 Treasury Board employees was unsuccessful in obtaining an injunction to stop their employer’s jab disclosure policy. An injunction will not happen until a constitutional court ruling is made by a federal judge.

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has mandated COVID-19 jabs for all federal public service workers. His government has also said that anyone in Canada without the jabs after November 30 will no longer be able to travel by air, sea or train.

