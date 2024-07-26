Barack Obama endorses pro-abortion Kamala Harris for president after initial silence 

Obama’s decision to throw his weight behind far-left Vice President Kamala Harris, who is being attacked by Republicans for her incompetence in securing the southern border, came late in the process.

(LifeSiteNews) — Former pro-abortion U.S. President Barack Obama has finally endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for president.

Reports that Obama was going to make the announcement came on Thursday after several mainstream media outlets said he had multiple phone calls with her following Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race.

Obama’s decision to throw his weight behind Harris, who is being attacked by Republicans for her incompetence in securing the southern border, came late in the process. Multiple prominent Democrats, including Bill and Hillary Clinton, Governors Gavin Newsom of California and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, and pro-LGBT billionaire Alex Soros, all issued statements expressing support for Harris just days after Biden dropped out.

The New York Post has reported that the delay was due to Obama’s behind-the-scenes efforts to pressure Biden to not seek re-election in the first place. The outlet said sources close to Biden believe Obama did not think Harris could defeat Trump, so he wanted to see an open Democratic National Convention where he could help his preferred candidate, U.S. Senator Mark Kelly from Arizona, be placed at the top of the ticket. Biden’s quick endorsement of Harris acted as a sort of preemptive rebuke to Obama’s power play, the Post suggested.

Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in… pic.twitter.com/0UIS0doIbA — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 26, 2024

Kelly has emerged as one of three possible vice presidential picks for Harris, who will make the selection before August 7. Other rumored candidates are Transportation Security Pete Buttigieg, a homosexual who is “married” to a man, and Josh Shapiro, the Jewish governor of Pennsylvania.

Harris has started campaigning in various swing states, as she has already obtained the necessary support from party delegates to secure the Democratic nomination when the party meets in Chicago from August 19-22. Her first campaign video was released on Thursday morning. Among other things, it features rainbow flags and touts her support for “the freedom to make decisions about your own body.”

Harris, 59, was a U.S. senator for the state of California from 2017 until 2021. She was the state’s attorney general from 2011 until 2017. In 2016, she directed law enforcement to raid the home of pro-life hero David Daleiden after he released an undercover video of Planned Parenthood officials discussing the sale of body parts of aborted babies.

During her time in the Senate and the White House, Harris has unabashedly promoted abortion, LGBT ideology, and other left-wing policies. In March, she became the first sitting vice president to personally tour an abortion facility when she visited a Planned Parenthood center in St. Paul, Minnesota. In 2019, she attacked Trump judicial nominee Brian Buescher for being a member of the Catholic fraternal organization Knights of Columbus.

In a recent interview, geo-political analyst Scott Ritter told British Member of Parliament George Galloway that he believes Harris’ candidacy represents a “society in decline” and clear evidence that a “coup” has taken place in the United States.

“The Democratic Party has inserted somebody, selected somebody … who has foregone any of the normal participatory election prerequisites,” he said. “Kamala Harris didn’t survive [the] primary back in 2020. She dropped out early on because nobody supported her … we’re supposed to be a constitutional republic where we select the people who represent us.”

Ritter also said that someone in Russia he spoke to recently told him America is experiencing the same disarray the Soviet Union did when it was in the final stages of collapsing.

Former Democratic presidential candidate turned independent Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., has also rebuked Harris. In a recent press conference, he called her a “war hawk” who is “a product of the corporate control of our democracy.”

While Vivek Ramaswamy and cultural commentator Eric Metaxas still believe Michelle Obama will be the Democratic Party’s nominee, NBC News has reported that she, along with her husband, supports Harris’ candidacy. Plans are also apparently in the works for Harris and Barack Obama to appear on the campaign trail in the near future.

