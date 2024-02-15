Barbados tech minister says COVID crisis had the ‘advantage’ of introducing digital ID

'Linked to that, each individual also has a new digital ID,' Marsha Caddle said. 'We've had about 90% uptake of that project so far, and we think that the two of those together are going to be able to allow us to fully digitalize government.'

DUBAI (LifeSiteNews) — The technology minister of Barbados has declared at the World Governments Summits (WGS) that the COVID crisis was “an advantage” because it enabled her government to introduce digital IDs for “each individual.”

Barbados tech minister Marsha Caddle, World Governments Summit:

During a panel discussion at the WGS in Dubai called “Digital Government: A Dream for Some, a Reality for Others,” Marsha Caddle said, “It sounds strange to say a crisis is an advantage, but during COVID, for example, we were able to do some work to make sure that each building has a single building ID.”

“Linked to that, each individual also has a new digital ID,” she added. “We’ve had about 90% uptake of that project so far, and we think that the two of those together are going to be able to allow us to fully digitalize government.”

Caddle, the Minister of Industry, Innovation, Science, and Technology of the small island state in the Caribbean, stressed that “digital transformation” is a “global question.”

“The nature of digital transformation is such that there are no borders and there are no boundaries,” she said. “The world’s progress is only as far as each country’s progress.”

“I think that’s an important thing to realize and why partnerships like the ones that we’re able to forge here with the help of the UAE are so important, to make sure that…we fully democratize access to digitalization.”

Caddle explained that digital IDs give people a “unique footprint” and an “online kind of mirror or replica of who you are” to “interact with the government.”

“This online kind of mirror or replica of who you are, in a country that small, that gives us tremendous opportunity,” she said.

“We are able, first of all, to collect a lot of information that relates to standard data sets that people collect. For example, the census gives us a lot of information, country poverty studies, like a survey of living conditions and household budget survey. But then we also have a lot of administrative data. The way that people interact with government every day, it gives us very rich data sets.”

Barbados tech minister Marsha Caddle, World Governments Summit:

“The first thing that we are starting to do now is to establish an independent statistics and data analytics authority that allows us to be able to plan well, to understand: When are people taking the bus? What are the routes that are most common? What are the routes where people are waiting the longest? How long are people waiting in line at the accident and emergency of the hospitals?”

“All of this information we need to be able to mine properly,” she stated. “But we need to be able to give the statistics authority a certain level of independence, so people understand that people aren’t going around walking into your data.”

Caddle also praised the “unified payment platform for government services” that the government in Barbados implemented.

The tech minister said that these “rich data sets” about the citizens must be transparent, i.e., that people would be informed every time the government accessed their data.

“When does the government access your data? For what purpose and who is it? At what time of day? How many times a year?”

“These are the things that we think will give people confidence that the government isn’t accessing your data for reasons other than why we should,” she stated.

Even if the promise of transparency were upheld, it would not prevent governments from excluding citizens who did not comply with its mandates from certain aspects of society, say critics of digital ID. Such governments could establish a de-facto social credit system, they believe, as evidenced by the discrimination by governments around the world against people who refused the COVID jabs.

