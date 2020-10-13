Barrett laments ‘cruel’ attacks that ‘are not only hurtful to me, but are hurtful to my children’

WASHINGTON, D.C., October 13, 2020 ( LifeSiteNews ) — Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett defended herself from attacks she was using her two adopted children from Haiti as “props.” In the final hour of today’s confirmation hearings, Barrett said that “accusations like that are cruel.”

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) asked her about the accusations leveled most prominently by “some butthead professor at Boston University,” who said that “because you and your husband have two children of color, that you’re a white colonist. The implication is that you’re a racist and then you use your two children as props.”

“It was the risk of people saying things like that, which would be so hurtful to my family, that when I told Senator Graham this morning that my husband and I had to really weigh the costs of this,” said Barrett. “It was saying deeply offensive and hurtful things, things that are not only hurtful to me, but are hurtful to my children, who are my children, who we love, and who we brought home and made part of our family.”

“And accusations like that are cruel,” Barrett concluded.

“Yeah, they are,” Kennedy agreed. “How low can you go?”

The senator said he “didn’t want to ask that question when your kids were here. I’m sorry I have to go through that.”

While Barrett’s children were present at the beginning of the hearings, they left as the day progressed. Her husband Jesse was sitting right behind her throughout the almost 12 hours of hearings today.

Ibram X. Kendi, the director and founder of Boston University’s “Center for Antiracist Research,” had tweeted on September 26, the day Barrett was officially nominated by President Donald Trump, “Some White colonizers ‘adopted’ Black children. They ‘civilized’ these ‘savage’ children in the ‘superior’ ways of White people, while using them as props in their lifelong pictures of denial, while cutting the biological parents of these children out of the picture of humanity.”

And whether this is Barrett or not is not the point. It is a belief too many White people have: if they have or adopt a child of color, then they can't be racist. — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) September 26, 2020

“And whether this is Barrett or not is not the point. It is a belief too many White people have: if they have or adopt a child of color, then they can’t be racist,” Kendi added.