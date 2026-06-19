Baseball team forfeits game after most players refuse to wear ‘Pride’ jerseys

Fewer than nine players on the 28-man roster were willing to play in the 'Pride' uniforms.

(LifeSiteNews) — A professional baseball team in Pennsylvania was forced to forfeit its “Pride Night” game on Thursday after the majority of its players refused to wear rainbow “Pride” jerseys.

The York Revolution team threw its players who declined to wear the LGBTQ-themed jerseys under the bus in a searing public statement condemning the brave, principled team members’ actions.

“It is with great disappointment that the York Revolution have issued important changes to our 11th Annual Pride Night on Thursday, June 18th,” began the team’s statement. “Unfortunately, several of our players have refused to wear the scheduled Pride Night jersey.”

“As a result, and out of respect for the Pride Community and the York community as a whole, the York Revolution has decided that the game on Thursday, June 18 will be forfeited and that Pride Night will continue on as the feature element of the evening at WellSpan Park,” continued the team’s statement.

“To be clear; this action by the players is completely inconsistent with our vision as the Most Welcoming Place in York. As a small token of our regret for the last-minute change of plans and support for our LGBTQIA+ representing partners we are making a $10,000 donation to the Rainbow Rose Center to support and further their work in making sure the York community is as inclusive as we strive to make WellSpan Park in York, Pennsylvania.”

NEW: Professional baseball team ‘York Revolution’ turns on their players after they were forced to forfeit after the players refused to wear LGBT jerseys for ‘Pride Night.’ The Pennsylvania team threw their players under the bus for refusing to put on the gay uniforms. “To be… pic.twitter.com/xStfEYmx88 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 18, 2026

According to an NBC News report, “fewer than nine players” on the Revolution’s roster were willing to play in the Pride-themed jerseys.

At an “unprecedented” team meeting, the team manager was “unable to talk players into wearing the rainbow sleeves,” noted the NBC report.

The Atlantic League team had been scheduled to host the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on its 11th annual “Pride” night.

The move by the York Revolution is part of a recent cascade of professional baseball players refusing to kowtow to LGBTQ-themed Pride events.

Last week, three Christian players for the San Francisco Giants cited verses from Genesis chapter 9 on their team’s specially issued “Pride Night” ball caps. Earlier, one Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher refused to wear his team’s “Pride Night” cap.

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