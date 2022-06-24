BBC instructs journalists to use ‘political influence’ to push ‘transgender’ ideology

'Transgender' lobby group Global Butterflies created a program instructing BBC journalists to use their 'influence' on prominent figures to advance the LGBT agenda.

Life is WINNING. Will you donate today to spur LifeSite’s coverage of this momentous decision in the pro-life movement? We will need your help to continue our pro-life news now more than ever.

(LifeSiteNews) – The BBC has come under fire for appearing to break its own strict impartiality guidelines after journalists were told to use their “influence” to “affect change” in favor of “transgenderism.”

A training program presented by “transgender” lobby group Global Butterflies reportedly instructed BBC journalists to use their “magical ally powers” to influence powerful politicians and celebrities in forwarding the LGBT agenda.

One BBC employee who participated in the training session spoke out, suggesting that there is a contradiction in the BBC’s position as an impartial news service while promoting the LGBT ideology.

Speaking to BBC colleague and journalist Stephen Nolan on the Stephen Nolan Show, the anonymous employee said that participants “were given a lot of different points of how allies could use their influence to affect trans rights for people” including using “their magical ally powers.”

“I realised that it talked about using your influence on politicians to affect change, which was sort of the main point that they were trying to get across. This is how you would affect change and influence politicians,” the employee said.

“The second you join the BBC, impartiality is hammered into you and how we can’t influence people and you always have to be neutral,” he added.

However, despite the insistence to be “neutral,” a slide from the “transgender” training presentation instructed trainees that “[an] ally uses their privilege whatever that may be e.g. wealth, seniority, ethnicity, connections, social status, etc. to access influencers for example leaders, celebrities – change the minds of the media, influence politicians, write or share stories and articles and tell people what is happening.”

The trainee stressed that “as soon as I saw that I was thinking, ‘Well, how is that impartial?’” leaving him with the impression that the broadcaster was “now telling us to break the impartiality.”

“Those were the things that I thought were a no-go as a BBC employee,” he said.

Continuing, the trainee journalist explained that instructors “said during the presentation ‘Don’t be afraid to protest’. Now at that point, I immediately threw a red flag in my mind because I knew that during my impartiality training… that we couldn’t attend protests. This was very clear.”

— Article continues below Petition — Stand with the MLB players who refuse to wear Pride colors Show Petition Text 12505 have signed the petition. Let's get to 15000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Five Tampa Bay Rays pitchers are now subject to a media witch-hunt after refusing to wear LGBT symbols on their hats and shirts because of their faith in God. One ESPN commentator called the men "bigoted" for supposedly using "religious exemption BS" to say "no" to the Pride Month clothing. It's time to stand with these men against the intolerance of the radical left. SIGN the petition to support the MLB players opposing LGBT Pride The careers and lives of the five pitchers — Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson — will be greatly harmed if we abandon them to the cancel culture of their critics, like ESPN's Sarah Spain. “That religious exemption BS is used in sports and otherwise also allows for people to be denied health care, jobs, apartments, children, prescriptions, all sorts of rights,” Spain claimed. “We have to stop tiptoeing around it because we’re trying to protect people who are trying to be bigoted...” she continued. Now they're trying to cancel people for not wearing a gay pride patch. This is always the trajectory for the Left. First they demand tolerance, then acceptance, then celebration, then participation. Learn to say no to these people or it will never end. https://t.co/02zAKDJx77 — Best selling LGBT children's author Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 8, 2022 These men should be celebrated for their bravery, but instead are being derided for sticking up for their Christian beliefs. SIGN the petition to stand with these five brave Christian players People are being bullied into conformity by an LGBT movement that claims to be about tolerance and diversity, unless you're a devout Christian. “Now they’re trying to cancel people for not wearing a gay pride patch,” the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh remarked. “This is always the trajectory for the Left. First they demand tolerance, then acceptance, then celebration, then participation. Learn to say no to these people or it will never end.” It's hard to imagine sports columnists like Nancy Armour of USA Today attacking Muslims for their rejection of Pride propaganda, but she sees no problem in attacking these devout Christians. Oh for God’s sake. These folks who bastardize religion to suit their bigotry would do well to actually READ the New Testament. I’d recommend starting with Matthew. https://t.co/qAK875xDhZ — Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) June 5, 2022 We hope Nancy Armour's reading of the New Testament extends to Romans 1:25-27. Most commentators simply don't understand that loving everyone as a Christian means telling people certain actions are extremely harmful to the soul. SIGN: These men were right to reject the LGBT Pride insignias on their hats and jerseys. Indeed, by peeling off the rainbow logo from their jerseys and wearing the standard team hat, the five pitchers have taken a stand against an ideology that's antithetical to Christianity. Major League Baseball (MLB) and every other professional sports league have promoted LGBTQ causes in recent years, including showcasing a “marriage” proposal between two homosexuals in front of a stadium packed with families. Sports are no longer safe from the tenticles of the LGBT movement, with players being strong-armed into virtue signaling for causes they disagree with. It's time for people to stand up and say "Enough". SIGN the petition and play your part in resisting the advances of intolerant wokeism into every sphere of public life. Thank you for signing and sharing this petition. MORE INFORMATION: ESPN commentator calls players "bigots" for refusing to wear Pride colors - LifeSiteNews Five MLB players take a stand for God - LifeSiteNews **Photo: The Tampa Bay Rays’ Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson - Converseer/Twitter** Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

“I’m left confused now as [to] what actually impartiality means because if we are being told one thing that we can’t go ahead and protest or use political influence, and now during a BBC training session, I am now being told to actually go ahead and use my political influence and start a protest,” the trainee said.

Nolan himself raised objections to the “transgender” training, asking of the broadcasting corporation “[if] these new impressionable young trainees are being told at the beginning of their BBC careers to be lobbyists, how is your news impartial?”

Global Butterflies openly supports changes in law favoring so-called “trans rights” and encourages employers to dispense with gendered language.

A BBC spokesman said in response to criticism concerning the training that it was “a voluntary course and includes generic training materials provided by a third party. But the BBC’s Editorial Guidelines are sacrosanct, our staff know this and they understand their responsibilities.

“The slide in question has not been included previously and will be removed for any future sessions,” he confirmed.

The broadcaster was subject to scrutiny on its compliance with identity politics last month when it came to light that comments from an alleged rape victim about her attacker were altered to avoid “misgendering” the man who identifies as a woman.

BBC editors replaced all references to the abuser as “he” or “him” with “they” and “them,” calling into question the company’s commitment to accuracy and impartiality.

Reports also confirmed that both the BBC and Channel 4, publicly-funded bodies in the U.K., provided around £20,000 of funding to “transgender” lobbyists All About Trans. The group advises media outlets on “trans” inclusive language and terminology to use in broadcasting.

A BBC insider told The Times that, though receiving the funds from the BBC ten years ago, “All About Trans has informed our approach in news and all content. It was embedded nearly a decade ago and it’s not gone away.”

Share











