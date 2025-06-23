BBC news presenter correcting ‘pregnant person’ with ‘women’ on live TV goes viral

BBC presenter Martine Croxall went viral for correcting ‘pregnant people’ to ‘women’ on air, earning praise from figures like JK Rowling for refusing to bow to the transgender mob.

(LifeSiteNews) — A video of a BBC news presenter refusing to say “pregnant person” on air has gone viral on social media.

In a June 21 daytime newscast, BBC presenter Martine Croxall corrected the auto-promoter from the phrase “pregnant people” to “women,” during a presentation warning about the dangers of extreme heat.

“Malcom Mistry, who was involved in the research, says that the aged, pregnant people — women! — and those with pre-existing health conditions need to take precautions,” Croxall said, rolling her eyes.

Clips of the newscast quickly spread on social media with many celebrating Croxall’s statement in a world that attempts to erase women in the name of “inclusion.”

In recent years, “pregnant people” has become the socially acceptable term among liberals to refer to expectant mothers, as “women” excludes men and gender-confused individuals who LGBT activists, apparently ignorant of science, boldly claim can become pregnant too.

“BBC presenter reads ‘pregnant people’ from the teleprompter and then corrects it to ‘women,'” one user wrote on X. “Takes a brave, brave lady to do this at the BBC.”

Similarly, famous author turned women’s right activist J.K. Rowling celebrated Croxall’s statement, saying “I have a new favourite BBC presenter.”

Martine Croxall, who has worked at the BBC for more than three decades, responded to the clip on social media, thanking those who supported her scientifically, though not politicly, correct stance.

“A huge thank you to everyone who has chosen to follow me today for whatever reason. It’s been quite a ride…” she wrote on X.

While the BBC script told Croxall to say “pregnant people,” in April, the UK Supreme Court issued a ruling stating that “woman” in law refers to an actual female and that so-called transgender “women” – gender-confused men – are not female.

The transgender debate has taken center stage in the U.K. in recent years, not least for the role played by the current Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Starmer himself has become notorious throughout the nation for his contradictions and inability to answer the question of what a woman is, having flip-flopped on saying that a woman can have male genitalia, due to his support for the transgender movement.

