BBC rebukes newscaster for correcting ‘pregnant people’ with ‘women’ on air

Martine Croxall has been reprimanded by the BBC's Executive Complaints Unit after she defiantly corrected 'pregnant people' to 'women' on air.

(LifeSiteNews) — A BBC news presenter has found herself in trouble with the Executive Complaints Unit after she refused to say “pregnant people” on air.

According to information obtained by the Daily Mail, the BBC Executive Complaints Unit (ECU) has compiled complaints against presenter Martine Croxall for correcting the auto-promoter from the phrase “pregnant people” to “women,” during a presentation warning about the dangers of extreme heat in June.

The unit alleged that Croxall’s actions suggested a “controversial view about trans people” and fell “short of the BBC’s expectations of its presenters and journalists in relation to impartiality.”

Additionally, around 20 viewers had contacted the BBC to complain about Croxall’s actions on air. Interestingly, compared to just 20 complaints, Croxall’s social media following jumped from 56,000 to 127,000 after she changed her BBC script.

“Malcolm Mistry, who was involved in the research, says that the aged, pregnant people — women! — and those with pre-existing health conditions need to take precautions,” Croxall said, rolling her eyes.

Clips of the newscast quickly spread on social media, with many celebrating Croxall’s statement in a world that attempts to erase women in the name of “inclusion.”

In recent years, “pregnant people” has become the socially acceptable term among liberals to refer to expectant mothers, as “women” excludes gender-confused men who LGBT activists, apparently ignorant of science, boldly claim can become pregnant too.

Initially BBC executives had supported Croxall, explaining that her eye roll was in response “to scripting which somewhat clumsily incorporated phrases from the press release accompanying the research, including ‘aged’, which is not BBC style, and ‘pregnant people,’ which did not match what Dr Mistry said in the clip which followed.”

However, the ECU refused to accept this explanation, arguing that “the ECU considered the facial expression which accompanied the change of ‘people’ to ‘women’ laid it open to the interpretation that it indicated a particular viewpoint in the controversies currently surrounding trans identity, and the congratulatory messages Ms Croxall later received on social media, together with the critical views expressed in the complaints to the BBC and elsewhere, tended to confirm that the impression of her having expressed a personal view was widely shared across the spectrum of opinion on the issue.”

While the BBC script told Croxall to say “pregnant people,” in April the UK Supreme Court issued a ruling stating that “woman” refers to an actual female and that so-called transgender “women” – gender-confused men – are not women.

The transgender debate has taken center stage in the UK in recent years, not least for the role played by the current Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Starmer himself has become notorious throughout the nation for flip-flopping on gender ideology and his inability to answer the question of what a woman is.

