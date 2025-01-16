BC Conservative leader calls for independent review after election ‘irregularities’

B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad says his party has uncovered 'irregularities' from the 2024 fall election which saw his party lose narrowly to David Eby's far-left New Democrats.

(LifeSiteNews) –– The head of the provincial Conservative Party of British Columbia, John Rustad, said his party has unearthed voting “irregularities” in the 2024 provincial election and has demanded there be a full independent investigation.

“There’s been many people who have brought forward a tremendous amount of information to us about the election,” said Rustad while speaking to reporters last week.

“We have cases where an individual went to vote and was told somebody had already voted using their name.”

The 2024 election saw the far-left New Democrats under Premier David Eby narrowly beat out Rustad’s upstart Conservatives by the slimmest of margins. In one riding, Surrey-Guildford, the NDP won by just 22 votes after a mandated judicial recount. The results from the election took weeks to finalize after multiple recounts, as well as reports of ballots going uncounted.

Rustad claimed there were many discrepancies in the voting process, noting that there were no less than 21 irregular votes that had been registered to a senior home.

“In Surrey-Guildford we found a case of a double vote, we have found a case of there being at least 2,000 being cast of people whose place of residence that was on Elections BC is not where they currently live,” he said at his press conference.

“One of the more serious issues we have found is associated with a care facility of seniors where 21 ballots were cast and individuals in that facility have come forward with affidavits of what went on.”

The B.C. Conservative Party noted in an X post that it wants a “truly independent review of the provincial election following new evidence in Surrey-Guildford.”

“As Attorney General in 2019 and 2021, did David Eby lay the groundwork for the situation we face today – where we may never be sure if the voters truly elected a majority government? #bcpoli,” the party stated on X.

The Conservative Party has already filed an official complaint with Elections B.C. noting the “irregularities.”

Rustad called for changes to the Elections Act along with the independent review, noting how the party is recommending “that all photo ID issued should have a ‘C’ on it to ensure that the individuals are Canadian citizens.”

“The last recommendation is we actually think there are many people who have voted who may not be Canadian citizens, however, nobody wants to come forward because they are worried of what may happen. I think we must suspend the penalties for a 90-day period to allow people to come forward and explain what happened,” he noted.

In a statement to the media, Elections BC said that it takes “any potential violation of the Election Act seriously” and cannot comment further on the “allegations” made by Rustad, which it confirmed it has received.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, last November, Canadian investigative reporter Sam Cooper said his research has led him to conclude there was “significant” interference by groups linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in the recent provincial election of British Columbia.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Rustad, just days before the election, condemned sexually explicit material in school libraries and indicated that he would remove them if elected.

Rustad has also come out in opposition to the use of often-sterilizing puberty blockers for gender-confused children and has condemned SOGI 123, a nationwide program pushing LGBT ideology in schools under the label of “inclusivity.”

At the same time, Rustad has an upsetting record for conservatives when it comes to important life and family issues, garnering an “F” rating by Campaign Life Coalition over his support for abortion and the continued public funding of the deadly practice.

