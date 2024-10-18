BC Conservative leader condemns ‘disturbing’ sexually explicit materials in public schools

The leader of British Columbia’s Conservative Party, John Rustad, slammed ‘disturbing materials in BC’s schools’ and said ‘No public school library should have books with images like these.’

BRITISH COLUMBIA (LifeSiteNews) — Days before an important provincial election in British Columbia, the leader of the province’s Conservative Party, John Rustad, indicated that, should he win, he will remove all sexually explicit material from school libraries.

“Thank you Elenore for having the courage to call out the disturbing materials in BC’s schools. No public school library should have books with images like these,” wrote Rustad on X Wednesday in reply to his fellow MLA Elenore Sturko.

Sturko had posted a graphic illustration of material offered in school libraries that she said shows the “sexualization of kids in schools,” though she appears to have deleted the post.

“@Dave_Eby & @MikeStarchuk support the sexualization of kids in schools. They are unfit to lead. It’s time for Common Sense Change,” she wrote on X Wednesday.

One of the books Sturko exposed shows graphic cartoon images of people doing explicit sexual acts as well as a person wearing a shirt with “Lesbian terrorist” on it.

Another book shown is called “Gender Queer,” which is highly obscene and includes graphic depictions of homosexuality, and is available at Frank Hahn Secondary, as well as many other schools.

Rustad’s political rival, the New Democratic Party (NDP), under its leader and current Premier David Eby has allowed such LGBT-themed pornographic books to be available in schools.

This has led to Rustad and other Conservative MLAs speaking out against school libraries having available sexually explicit materials for children to view.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Rustad opposes the use of puberty blockers for children and has condemned SOGI 123, a nation-wide program pushing LGBT ideology in schools under the label of “inclusivity. ”

He before has spoken out against school libraries having available sexually explicit materials for children to view.

Rustad recently told Peterson he believes provincial governments should protect children from puberty blockers, which are increasingly being pushed on youth by LGBT radicals.

BC Conservative win would be first since 1991 for a non-socialist/Liberal party

British Columbians will be heading to the polls on October 19. Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) has released its voter guide for those who live in the province.

Rustad and his Conservative Party have shot up in popularity, with most polls showing they have a slight advantage over the ruling NDP under David Eby.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Rustad has won over Conservative and freedom-minded voters, notably with his many anti-woke stances as well as it becoming known that he was against COVID mandates.

Indeed, it was recently made known that he regrets having taken the COVID jabs, with him criticizing government mandates were as aimed at controlling the population.

The last time the province had any sort of government close to Conservative was in 1991, the last year the ruling Social Credit Party under Bill Vander Zalm was in power. Since then, both the NDP and Liberal Party have ruled the province.

Vander Zalm, known for his staunch pro-life stance, was British Columbia’s premier from 1986 until 1991 as leader of the Social Credit Party.

In the late 1980s, he tried to cut abortion funding in the province, saying the government should not pay for them unless they were allegedly medically required, though abortion is never medically necessary or justifiable.

While Vander Zalm was popular early on, the media quickly turned on him for his pro-life views. Combined with a financial scandal involving the sale of one of his personal properties while premier, a theme park called Fantasy Gardens, Vander Zalm resigned in 1991.

