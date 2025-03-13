BC education minister vows to keep sexually graphic books out of school libraries

'I have directed the ministry to work towards a provincial framework that includes a specific criterion ensuring that age-appropriate materials are in schools," said Education Minister Lisa Beare.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (LifeSiteNews) — The British Columbia Ministry of Education has promised to ensure that only age-appropriate books are available in schools.

During a March 11th question period in the B.C. Legislature, Education Minister Lisa Beare revealed that her ministry is working to keep inappropriate books out of school libraries, following parental outcry over pornographic and LGBT books.

“I have directed the ministry to work towards a provincial framework that includes a specific criterion ensuring that age-appropriate materials are in schools,” she explained.

Beare’s statement was in response to a question from Conservative MLA Mandeep Dhaliwal, who revealed that he is contacted daily by parents worried about what their children are seeing in schools.

“Surrey parents are contacting me daily with concern,” he told the legislature. “Their children are seeing books that are inappropriate for their age. Parents want sexual imagery removed from schools.”

“When will the NDP government replace SOGI with their new anti-bullying program?” he asked.

SOGI (Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity) is the province’s notorious sexual education and gender identity program known for promoting the LGBT agenda to school children.

Following the meeting, Dhaliwal repeated his dedication to protect children in a post on X, saying, “Today, I raised parents’ concerns about SOGI with Edu Minister, asking if she’ll scrap it for a non-ideological curriculum. She didn’t commit to replacing SOGI, but her ministry is FINALLY reviewing age-inappropriate materials in our schools.”

“I’ll keep pushing until SOGI is gone,” he promised.

Today, I raised parents’ concerns about SOGI with Edu Minister, asking if she’ll scrap it for a non-ideological curriculum. She didn’t commit to replacing SOGI, but her ministry is FINALLY reviewing age-inappropriate materials in our schools. I’ll keep pushing until SOGI is gone. pic.twitter.com/N9ye4lb81j — Mandeep dhaliwal (@MDHALIWAL4BC) March 12, 2025

British Columbia parents have been speaking out against LGBT indoctrination in schools recently, calling on the provincial government to step in to reform the school programs.

In late December and into January, concerned parents banded together to form a 24/7 multi-day outdoor demonstration against the extreme gender ideology being taught in public schools.

RELATED: Trudeau government giving LGBT activists $1 million to push gender ideology in schools

The group of parents from Abbotsford, British Columbia, a city close to Vancouver, camped on a busy street corner demanding that public schools “stop sexualizing our children.”

Furthermore, many BC politicians are now speaking out against the LGBT agenda in schools. In October, days before an important provincial election, provincial Conservative Party leader John Rustad condemned sexually explicit material in school libraries and indicated that he would remove them if elected.

Additionally, in 2023, Conservative MLA Bruce Banman read a few lines from a sexually explicit book available in public schools for children as young as 11 years old to the BC Legislature.

When he was asked to stop because of the pornographic nature of the book, Banman demanded, “If the words I just read were inappropriate and unacceptable and clearly disturbing to this House, how is that those same words are appropriate to be read by a sixth grader as young as 11 years old in our public system? How are those words safe and inclusive?”

RELATED: Canadian parents form 24/7 outdoor protest against radical LGBT ideology taught in schools

Share











