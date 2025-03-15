BC nurse found guilty of ‘unprofessional conduct’ for opposing transgender ideology 

'I regret to say that I lost my case against The BC College of Nurses and Midwives. The fight isn't over. I will always fight for free speech and women's sex-based rights,' wrote Amy Hamm.

(LifeSiteNews) — British Columbia nurse Amy Hamm has been found guilty of “unprofessional conduct” for publicly opposing transgender ideology.

In a March 13 ruling, the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM) disciplinary panel determined that Hamm committed “unprofessional conduct” when she publicly voiced her opinion that sex is based on biology.

“The Panel finds that the allegation in the Citation that the Respondent engaged in unprofessional conduct is proven in respect of certain of the statements which she made which are reproduced in the Extract,” the decision read.

The panel argued that three articles written by Hamm and a podcast interview done in an unprofessional capacity constituted “discriminatory and/or derogatory” behaviour.

According to the decision, Hamm’s actions come under the direction of the BCCNM because she identified herself as a nurse at the beginning of the podcast and is described as a nurse below her articles.

The panel took specific dislike to Hamm’s statements that “trans activists determined to infiltrate or destroy women-only spaces” and “the falsehood that babies can be ‘born in the wrong body’ or that humans can change their sex.”

Hamm found herself targeted by the BCCNM in 2020 when she co-sponsored a billboard reading, “I [heart] JK Rowling.” This sign was a nod to the famous British author’s public comments defending women’s private spaces from being used by gender-confused men.

The BCCNM accused Hamm of making “discriminatory and derogatory statements regarding transgender people [sic]” while identifying herself as a nurse or nurse educator.

According to the College, Hamm’s statements were “made across various online platforms, including but not limited to podcasts, videos, published writings, and social media” between July 2018 and March 2021.

The investigation has taken three years, having begun in November 2020. Hamm has appeared before the panel multiple times, including in September 2022 and October 2022, as well as in January and October of this year.

Hamm responded to the decision on X, writing, ” I regret to say that I lost my case against The BC College of Nurses and Midwives. The fight isn’t over. I will always fight for free speech and women’s sex-based rights.”

“I’ll have more to say in the near future,” she declared.

I regret to say that I lost my case against The BC College of Nurses and Midwives. The fight isn’t over. I will always fight for free speech and women’s sex-based rights. I’ll have more to say in the near future. https://t.co/cZAM6TmH0E — Amy Eileen Hamm (@preta_6) March 13, 2025

J.K. Rowling herself responded to Hamm’s post, encouraging her to continue to fight against transgender ideology.

“It’s one battle lost, not the whole war. Millions of women stand with you, Amy,” she wrote.

It’s one battle lost, not the whole war. Millions of women stand with you, Amy. ⚔️⚔️ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 13, 2025

Other women and groups of women around the world, notably England’s Maya Forstater and Scotland’s “Women Won’t Wheesht” (i.e. be silent), have also taken a strong, public stand against transgender ideology.

