BC’s top doctor calls for expansion of ‘safer supply’ drug program to include fentanyl and heroin

Bonnie Henry is pushing to expand British Columbia’s controversial ‘safer supply’ program despite admitting that it isn’t ‘fully evidence-based.’

VANCOUVER (LifeSiteNews) — British Columbia is planning to expand its “safer supply” drug program despite evidence that the program is not working.

On February 1, Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry recommended that British Columbia expand its “safe supply” program to legalize fentanyl and heroin, despite a recent report that there is very little evidence that the program is actually helping Canadians.

“We balance the benefits of PSS with potential harms of diversion, drawing upon the public health principle of utility that seeks to uphold a positive balance of overall benefits to harms; making decisions that promote health and minimize harms as much as possible,” Henry wrote in her report, titled A Review of Prescribed Safer Supply Programs Across British Columbia.

“Safer supply” is the term used to refer to government-prescribed drugs under the claim that the approach reduces the risk of overdose.

However, the report also admits that the data surrounding “safer supply” is “quite limited,” adding that it would be incorrect to consider the program “fully evidence-based.”

Additionally, a recent study by B.C. scientists published in the BMJ found no recorded benefits of government-prescribed drugs for recipients following the immediate seven days after receiving “safer supply” drugs.

Despite the recent study and a report from her own office, Henry is recommending that the program be expanded to include fentanyl and heroin.

She also argued that there should be “substantial increases in supportive housing and low-income independent housing, recognizing that poverty and homelessness worsens problematic substance use.”

Additionally, Henry’s office declared that the entire program be rebranded.

“The term prescribed safer supply should be retired,” she wrote. “I recommend ‘prescribed alternatives’ to the toxic supply instead.”

Deaths from drug overdoses in Canada have gone through the roof in recent years, and have only increased in British Columbia after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s federal government allowed the province to decriminalize drugs.

The effects of decriminalizing hard drugs in various parts of Canada, particularly in British Columbia, where possession of such drugs in small amounts is outright legal, has been exposed in Aaron Gunn’s recent documentary, Canada is Dying, and in U.K. Telegraph journalist Steven Edginton’s mini-documentary, Canada’s Woke Nightmare: A Warning to the West.

Gunn says he documents the “general societal chaos and explosion of drug use in every major Canadian city.”

“Overdose deaths are up 1,000 percent in the last 10 years,” he said in his film, adding that “[e]very day in Vancouver four people are randomly attacked.”

Despite this, B.C.’s Supreme Court recently ruled that preventing drug users from going near playgrounds would violate their constitutional rights and cause “irreparable harm.”

Additionally, in January, B.C. apparently authorized the distribution of free fentanyl to children without parental consent or perhaps even knowledge.

B.C.’s decision was condemned by Fox News personality and conservative commentator Tucker Carlson during his recent visit to Canada.

He questioned why a government would give such a dangerous drug to children, noting “if someone’s giving fentanyl to your children without telling you, they’re trying to kill your children.”

Carlson applauded Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for refusing drugs in Alberta, but asked, “How distorted is your world where you have to applaud the one politician who’s like, ‘you know, we’re not going to give fentanyl to the kids.’”

Trudeau’s federal policy put in place in May 2022 in effect decriminalized hard drugs on a trial-run basis province-wide. While the policy was approved in 2022, it did not come into effect until February 2023.

Under the policy, the federal government began allowing people within the province to possess up to 2.5 grams of hard drugs without criminal penalty, but selling drugs remained a crime.

The policy has been widely criticized, especially after it was found that the province broke three different drug-related overdose records in the first month the new law was in effect.

Despite the policy, deaths from drug overdoses in Canada continue to skyrocket. The most recent statistics from 2021 show that they went up 33 percent.

