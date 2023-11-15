Beating pornography addiction for good: practical tips from a psychotherapist

Paul Lavergne returns on this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, concluding his two-part interview with Jonathon on porn addiction and how to fight it.

(LifeSiteNews) — Paul Lavergne returns on this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, concluding his two-part interview with Jonathon on porn addiction and how to fight it. If you missed Part 1, click here.

Lavergne begins the show responding to a hypothetical situation where a woman asks him what she should do with her long-term boyfriend with a pornography addiction.

According to Lavergne, porn should be taken as seriously as an addiction to cocaine, meth, or heroin – the difference is that it has “more potential to destroy all of your future happiness and your future plans together if it is not addressed.” He also warns that the man may be lying out of shame about how serious the problem is, and that the woman should make note of vague phrases such as “I’ve struggled with pornography” – a phrase Lavergne admits could mean different things to different people. Thus, the greater specificity about how serious the problem is, the better.

The woman, in Lavergne’s opinion, has the right to a zero-tolerance policy on pornography; if the man is compulsively looking at porn, then that is a sign of addictive behavior. If the man looks at porn only once every two or three months, the woman should thank him for his honesty and ask him to tell her if he falls into the habit again – not in order to shame or judge him, but to set proper boundaries.

To fight the addiction, the man would need a plan with a series of “bottom lines” or goals that must be met. “It’s just like you play hockey or football or baseball and you sit down before the game with a team meeting and they’re like, ‘Okay, playing the New England Patriots today, what’s our game plan?’” Lavergne demonstrates. “You don’t just go out and see what happens. The plan isn’t, ‘Score more points than them.’ And that’s the vague approach a lot of people want to take with this.”

Lavergne also recommends joining groups and finding a therapist to help fight pornography, as well as having an accountability partner. The addict’s wife or girlfriend, Lavergne maintains, should never be the accountability partner. Even so, she should know what her husband or boyfriend is doing at her own discretion. While she does not need to ask about every fall to the point where knowing about it becomes an “unhealthy obsession,” she should not choose to be ignorant of any falls either. Joining a group to help fight porn would also help her see that her significant other is fighting his addiction.

Midway through the episode, Lavergne discusses porn addiction among those of younger ages, including children ages five and older, and says that the main problem in such cases is access to porn because of the “black rectangle.”

Lavergne recommends cleaning out one’s phone of all impure downloads, getting rid of social media, including Instagram and TikTok, for at least six months, and getting a filter service such as Covenant Eyes in order to establish “self-binding behaviors” that enable changes in habits.

In any and all cases of porn addiction, however, Lavergne stresses that lying about pornography will always make the problem worse.

“Rule of thumb: Before you decide that you want to protect yourself by lying to her, just know that when she finds out you lied, and she will, it’s now going to take her two years to trust you again,” Lavergne warns. “Having a conversation to restore trust is important. So as the woman, it’s okay for you to have what we call a ‘check-in,’ and I teach guys how to do this. So the onus is on the guy, though, because I don’t want the partner working harder than him on his recovery.”

The way the “check-in” works is that the addict is completely transparent with his wife in all things related to the addiction. She can, for instance, see the search history on his phone, go through his social media with him so he unfollows or unfriends certain people, and asks for a report from a filter if he has one.

“Set your bottom lines, deal with your access, get some accountability, and get a coach or a therapist,” Lavergne says. “And then educate yourself. The podcasts, the books, the resources, and all of that stuff that’s all there.”

Lavergne also stresses that addicts should admit they have a problem with porn addiction in order to make progress fighting it. “I’m really stressing the taking … ownership part here a lot because I’ve seen guys waste literally months and months of valuable time playing games with their addiction,” he says.

Those struggling with porn addiction can contact Paul Lavergne at [email protected] or by calling +1 705-868-8896.

