Beauty queen stripped of title for opposing pro-transgender rules seeks reinstatement

(LifeSiteNews) – Liberty Counsel has taken up the case of Miss North Florida 2025, Kayleigh Bush, who was stripped of her crown for refusing to sign on to the Miss America Organization’s (MAO’s) policy requiring actual women to compete against biological males.

Florida’s Voice reported that Bush won her title last August but lost it in November when she refused to sign a MAO contract stating that male contestants would be considered female if (and only if) they had been through “sex reassignment surgery via vaginoplasty,” and that actual female contestants had to recognize them as such and agree to compete against them.

Bush both lobbied in vain for removal of the language and refused to sign, citing both her religious convictions and state law that defines sex biologically. After being ousted, she reached out to Liberty Counsel, which has been representing her ever since, and now seeks her reinstatement in time for the Miss Florida pageant that starts Wednesday.

Liberty Counsel contents that MAO and Miss Florida’s definition of female is “offensive to female dignity to require females to compete against males claiming to be the opposite sex,” “incentivizes and promotes grievous harm to the health and safety of minor boys,” and would not be reasonably foreseeable to a candidate who had already progressed as far as Bush did after winning her title.

“Thus, Miss Florida, Inc. is in apparent breach of its oral agreement with (Bush), over terms that are void under Florida law and public policy,” the group argues. “A contract which violates a provision of the Florida Constitution or a Florida statute is void and illegal, and will not be enforced in Florida courts.”

According to modern biology, sex is not a subjective sense of self but an objective scientific reality, established by an individual’s chromosomes from their earliest moments of existence and reflected by hundreds of genetic characteristics. For years, however, LGBT activists have worked to promote “gender fluidity,” the idea that sexual identity is separate from biology and discernible only by personal perception, across public education, libraries, health care, and cultural traditions such as beauty contests, school homecomings, and athletic competitions.

As a result, critics point to a wide array of harms, both to the physical and mental health of gender-confused individuals themselves and to the rights, health, and safety of those who disagree, such as girls and women forced to share intimate facilities with males, female athletes forced to compete against biological males with natural physical advantages, and individuals forced to affirm false sexual identities in violation of their consciences, their understanding of scientific fact, and their faith.

