‘Becerra strikes fear in the hearts of pro-lifers’: Live Action warns of Biden’s HHS pick

ORLANDO, Florida, March 2, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Alison Centofante of the pro-life group Live Action spoke to LifeSite at CPAC 2021 about some of the biggest obstacles the pro-life movement currently faces, including taxpayer-funded abortion, the so-called Equality Act, and Joe Biden's Health and Human Services pick, Xavier Becerra.

“Becerra – that is a name that strikes fear in the hearts of pro-lifers, because Becerra while he was AG of California targeted pro-lifers left and right,” Centofante told LifeSiteNews.

Centofante highlighted Becerra’s role in forcing the Little Sisters of the Poor, who manage homes for the elderly poor, to pay for abortion-inducing drugs and birth control. In the case State of California v. Little Sisters of the Poor, Becerra, as California’s Attorney General, “weaponized the full power of the administrative state to sue the Little Sisters of the Poor” in order to “to mandate compliance with Obamacare’s contraceptive mandate,” The Federalist reported.

“I don’t understand why Becerra is so bent on and committed to making nuns pay for birth control. They’ve literally taken a vow of chastity and are married to the Lord,” Centofante continued to LifeSiteNews.

“And secondly, he targeted David Daleiden, who was brave enough to go undercover and expose the abortion industry, talking about the sale of baby body parts – arms and legs and hearts. And instead of penalizing Planned Parenthood and the executives for illegal harvesting of baby body parts, Becerra went after – with Kamala Harris, by the way – went after David Daleiden and sought to prosecute him.”

“So this man is incredibly biased, number one. Number two, he does not have a health care background, and is taking over the helm of HHS at a time when our nation really needs people that understand health.”

Centofante also touched on the Equality Act, which has passed the U.S. House of Representatives and will now go before the Senate. The law, which would compel doctors to commit abortions and transgender surgeries, expand taxpayer-funded abortion on demand and allow men who identify as women to spend the night in women’s shelters and disrobe in women’s locker rooms, is “all of the worst ideas in one package,” according to Centofante.

“It’s incredibly pro-abortion. It eliminates biology, the facts, the science of a man and a woman. And it really hurts faith-based institutions who have created services guided by their beliefs both in biology and pre-born life,” she continued.

The 31-page law, which not once uses the word “female,” “would essentially erase what it means to be female,” said Centofante. In addition to recognizing men as women if they choose to identify as such, the law “essentially says, in order for a male and female to be considered equal under the law, this female has an equal right to not get pregnant.”

“The Equality Act would amend the Civil Rights Act to forbid discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity, but it would also fulfill the abortion industry’s long-fought desire to establish abortion as ‘health care’ officially and legally,” Kenneth Craycraft of Mount St. Mary’s Seminary and School of Theology recently wrote in First Things.

“It requires that access to ‘treatment’ for pregnancy must not be any different from access to any other kind of health care treatment for any other ‘physical condition.’ But this is all code language for implementation of a vigorous national policy of abortion on demand for any or no reason,” he added.

Centofante further explained to LifeSiteNews that at CPAC 2021 she tried to drive home the importance of addressing taxpayer-funded abortion in the fight to defend life.

“I had to point out that right now the abortion industry gets 1.5 million dollars of taxpayer funds every single day. It props up Planned Parenthood and the industry. And it allows them and other donors to fund pro-abortion candidates that go to Washington, D.C. (to) drive us all nuts with their pro-abortion policies,” Centofante said.

“They don’t get creative on thinking about how to help women. They keep coming to the table with abortion as the ultimate solution. And it eliminates this conversation that we need to have as a nation (which) is, how do we support women and families in unplanned and planned pregnancies so that we can bring people together instead of dismembering them and ending their lives,” she continued.