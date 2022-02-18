Belgian court slaps down doctors’ bid to repeal euthanasia law 

BRUXELLES (LifeSiteNews) — A Belgian Constitutional Court has rejected an appeal by eight claimants to repeal a 2020 law that facilitates access to assisted suicide, legal in Belgium since 2002.
The claimants, among them three doctors, presented their appeal yesterday, claiming that the new law is unconstitutional.
The appeal was divided in three parts, each of them tackling one of the 2020 amendments to the Belgian legislation on euthanasia.
The court examined two of these parts, deeming that the two amendments mentioned there were not unconstitutional, contrary to what the claimants argued.
The third part of appeal concerned the legal obligation for healthcare institutions to provide euthanasia, but the court refused to even examine the claim against this obligation, deeming it inadmissible on the ground that none of the eight claimants could speak on behalf of a healthcare institution, but only as private individuals.
The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) commits genocide (the Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region), has committed forced abortions (the one-child policy), allowed COVID to be spread across the world with their lies, allows dangerous sweatshops to operate, and suppresses their people's freedoms and faith (think of Hong Kong and, separately, the persecution of Christians, Muslims and member of Falun Gong).
The CCP is an evil organization and needs to be stopped!
Please SIGN and pledge to try to BUY LOCAL, rather than give your hard-earned money to the lying, COVID-spreading, genocidal, abortion-forcing, freedom-suppressing Chinese Communist Party.
With the Beijing Olympics now underway, the CCP is only interested in one thing: gaining the respect and admiration of the rest of the world.
But, the CCP is only deserving of disgrace and rebuke, not respect or admiration.
So, we must raise our voices against their shameful lies, murders and reign of tyranny. And, we must also do what can to hit them where it hurts -- in the pocketbook!
Please SIGN and pledge to try to BUY LOCAL, rather than give your hard-earned money to the lying, genocidal, abortion-forcing, freedom-suppressing Chinese Communist Party.
Pledging to buy local, or to buying products from anywhere but China, might present a challenge as everyone will have to make a concerted effort to look at the labels of their purchases, and maybe pay a little more for a product made outside China.
But, this is something which every man, woman and child can do to protest the manifest evil which the Chinese Communist Party, as distinct from the Chinese people, is responsible for.
Please SIGN and pledge to try to BUY LOCAL, rather than give your hard-earned money to the lying, genocidal, abortion-forcing, freedom-suppressing Chinese Communist Party.
Is Main Street America or High Street Europe, with their lockdowns, censorship, and mandates looking more and more like China because we have allowed ourselves to become addicted to communist labor?
Have we allowed cheap goods to take over liberty and justice?
This is not a partisan issue, this is about a way of life that ensures a dignified future for workers around the world versus a totalitarian communist system that floods the world with cheap goods and evil ideology…
It's time we put our money where our mouth is, and buy local rather than give our money to the CCP.
Thank you for SIGNING this pledge to try to BUY LOCAL, or at least try to purchase products not made in China. After signing, please consider SHARING with your like-minded friends, family, parishioners and colleagues.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
'Communist China’s crimes against humanity stem from its rejection of God: pro-life filmmaker' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/communist-chinas-crimes-against-humanity-stem-from-its-rejection-of-god-pro-life-filmmaker/
'From forced abortions to surveillance state: Communist China’s plan for global tyranny revealed' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/from-forced-abortions-to-surveillance-state-communist-chinas-plan-for-global-tyranny-revealed/
'‘They are butchering people’: Republican Congressman scorches China’s ‘Genocide Olympics’' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/they-are-butchering-people-republican-congressman-scorches-chinas-genocide-olympics
'One of Trump’s last moves: US declares China’s actions against Uyghurs ‘genocide’' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/one-of-trumps-last-moves-us-declares-chinas-actions-against-uyghurs-genocide/
'China tortures Uyghurs in brutal concentration camps to implement ‘One China’ policy, witnesses testify' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/china-tortures-uyghurs-in-brutal-concentration-camps-to-implement-one-china-policy-witnesses-testify/
'Harrowing film on forced abortion in China receives Oscar nomination for ‘Best Documentary’' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/harrowing-film-on-forced-abortion-in-china-receives-oscar-for-best-documentary
'China wants to dominate the world’s economy, and the money-obsessed West is letting it happen' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/china-wants-to-dominate-the-worlds-economy-and-the-money-obsessed-west-is-letting-it-happen/
In the first part of their appeal, the claimants contested the obligation for doctors who, for reasons of conscience refuse to practice euthanasia, to refer or redirect their patients to “a center or association specializing in euthanasia.” The claimants considered that this obligation constitutes an attack on the doctors’ freedom of conscience, as it forces them to take part in assisted suicide against their will.
After examining this part of the appeal, the court rejected it, deeming that in such a situation, both the doctor’s right to choose not to kill a patient as well as the patient’s “right” to be killed are respected.
Finally, the court rejected a claim by the contestant against the unlimited duration of validity for euthanasia requests. Previously, a request had to be renewed every 5 years, but the 2020 law suppressed that requirement. In this instance, the court deemed that an unlimited duration of validity did not prevent people who make such a request to “regularly re-evaluate their position on the matter.”