Belgium archdiocese includes female ‘episcopal delegate’ in Eucharistic Prayer at Mass

WALLOON BRABANT, Belgium (LifeSiteNews) — In a notable development, a Belgian archdiocese has issued a memo stating that a laywoman, who serves as an episcopal delegate in place of a bishop, should be named in the Canon of the Mass along with the Pope and local bishop.

Late last year, the Archdiocese of Mechelen–Brussels appointed Rebecca Charlier-Alsberge as episcopal delegate to the Vicariate of Walloon Brabant, which is one of the three vicariates making up the archdiocese. The move was notable, and was outlined as being in line with Pope Francis’ vision for a more “synodal” Church.

Now in recent weeks, an official memo from the archdiocese has been issued to the Vicariate stating that Alsberge’s name be mentioned in the Canon of the Mass, just as the Pope and then the local bishop is named.

Background

In a December 2023 announcement from the archdiocese, Alsberge was revealed as the incoming episcopal delegate of the Vicariate of Walloon Brabant, following the resignation of Bishop Jean-Luc Hudsyn, one of the archdiocesan auxiliaries.

Archbishop Luc Terlinden – who has led the archdiocese since 2023 and is Primate of Belgium – made the appointment himself. Alsberge’s five-year term began on January 1 of this year, and she is assisted with a deputy, Father Alain de Maere, who has responsibility especially for the ordained ministers.

The mother of four has held leadership positions within the archdiocese for some time, but being named as the archbishop’s representative was a signal change. “Apart from the liturgical side that I do not carry, the tasks will be the same as those pursued by Bishop Hudsyn,” she noted.

Such an appointment forms part of a new style for the Church in Belgium, with Terlinden stating the nomination was to be understood “vision of a synodal and missionary Church developed by our Pope Francis.”

Alsberge highlighted that while she has the assistance of a priest as her deputy, she holds the decision-making authority: “I’m the one who’ll have to decide.”

Despite stating that she would not assume a liturgical role, Alsberge’s activity has appeared to increasingly resemble that of a cleric to the parishes that she visits in her official capacity.

Indeed, in a November 12 event, Alsberge joined the liturgical procession just in front of Terlinden for the ceremony of blessing and laying the foundation stone of a new pastoral center and church.

On more than one occasion she has delivered addresses during the Mass, reflecting on the Gospel and the liturgy, which closely resemble homilies. Additionally, the official news outlet of the Belgian Catholic bishops describes her a having delivered a homily during a May 2024 visit to one parish in her Vicariate.

New role in the liturgy

As highlighted by Luke Coppen, as of early November Alsberge has now been inserted into the Canon of the Mass, or the Eucharistic Prayer, in a move which further cements her position whilst continuing the peculiarity of the situation.

The memorandum was not made public until it was leaked onto social media by an anonymous user, and then reported on by the archdiocese.

Approved by Archbishop Terlinden, the guidelines outline how Alsberge is to be mentioned during the Mass.

“As far as the Eucharistic prayer is concerned, the indications take into account the repeated request from priests and Christians to be able to pray together for their new Vicariate leader,” the memo reads. “We will therefore add either her title or her title and first name to the Eucharistic prayer.”

Examples of the various Eucharistic Prayers used in the Novus Ordo liturgy are given, showing that Alsberge’s name is to be mentioned directly after the Pope and the local bishop. Eucharistic Prayer I reads:

We present them in union with your servant, our Pope N., our Bishop N., our Episcopal delegate N. and all those who faithfully keep the Catholic faith received from the Apostles.

The memo also appears to treat Alsberge as increasingly resembling a prelate during the liturgy, offering guidance on how to conduct liturgical celebrations “in the presence of the delegate,” thus mirroring how set guidelines are laid out in the Missal for Mass offered in the presence of a prelate.

For such Masses, the memo states that:

For celebrations in the presence of the delegate, we’d like to give you a few guidelines on how she should speak and her physical place in the assembly. These guidelines should be supplemented by a discussion with her prior to her visit to your parish or pastoral unit.

According to the new guidelines, Alsberge enters the church alongside the priest who will say Mass, before sitting in the front row of the congregation. She then “addresses the congregation” after this initial greeting, after the Gospel, and just before the final blessing.

Alsberge also joins the priest in offering official greetings to the congregation as they leave church.

Continued development of female roles

While Alsberge is so far the only woman holding the role of episcopal delegate in the archdiocese, another woman was appointed around the same time to similarly prominent role.

Marie-Francoise Boveroulle was appointed to be the assistant to Canon Tony Frisson in the vicariate of Brussels. Essentially, Boveroulle takes the role of the episcopal delegate’s assistant, which in Alsberge’s vicariate is performed by Fr. de Maere.

The archdiocese celebrated the development as a positive step forward in increasing the prominence of women leading the Church: “Recent appointments also mark a change in the configuration of the Archidiocese. Until recently, the responsibility of the three territorial vicariates – Brussels, Walloon Brabant, Mechelen and Flemish Brabant – were entrusted to three vicars general, who were also auxiliary bishops. Now we are moving towards a new division of responsibilities.”

But the move generally, and particularly Alsberge’s role as episcopal delegate, has drawn criticism and concern from many Catholics online.

Dr. Peter Kwasniewski, author and theologian, commented that the trend represented a continued divergence from both Scripture and Tradition.

“For many years now,” he told LifeSite, “the leaders of the Catholic Church on earth have pursued a path decisively at odds with Scripture and Tradition, which unanimously and without exception limited positions of diocesan and curial governance, liturgical ministry, and official magisterium to men, because of the God-willed apostolic structure of the Church and the archetype of Christ as priest, prophet, and king (the embodiment and source of the sanctifying, teaching, and ruling offices).”

“While to some extent these can be provisionally separated,” Kwasniewski added, “they cannot be simply separated, and they can never be absolutely separated from participation in the high-priestly kingship of Christ. This is why having female ‘acolytes,’ ‘lectors,’ ‘pastoral administrators,’ and now ‘episcopal delegates’ is impossible on a sane Christology and a sound ecclesiology.”

