Ben Carson calls for federal abortion restrictions, end to no-fault divorce in new book

(LifeSiteNews) — There should be a federal ban on abortion and an end to no-fault divorce, according to Ben Carson.

Carson, a former presidential candidate and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, reportedly made the proposals in a new book called “The Perilous Fight” that came out Tuesday. He is also a world-famous pediatric neurosurgeon.

“What is needed is legislation that guarantees the right to life for all American citizens, including those still in the womb,” Carson wrote in his book, according to NBC News.

“Therefore, we must be boldly vocal about saving our fellow human beings through the legislative process. They are counting on us,” he wrote.

While running for president, Carson indicated in 2015 he opposed exceptions for rape and incest but said he was open to abortion in the “extraordinarily rare situation” it could be medically necessary.

Pro-lifers, however, stress that all human life is worthy of protection from the moment of conception. Furthermore, the circumstances of conception, such as rape or incest, can never justify the deliberate destruction of innocent human life. Medical experts also affirm that there is never a medically necessary reason to commit a direct abortion.

Carson also called for an end to no-fault divorce laws, which make it easy for men or women to abandon their marriage, citing vague things like “irreconcilable differences.”

“For the sake of families, we should enact legislation to remove or radically reduce incidences of no-fault divorce,” he wrote, according to NBC News, in a separate story, the same day, about the same book.

He wrote further:

The reason this matters is that no-fault divorce legally allows marriages to end much more quickly than in previous decades. When there are relatively few legal or financial consequences connected with divorce, it’s natural for people to gravitate toward that option when their marriage hits a rough patch. What those people often don’t consider, however, is the harm — both present and future — inflicted on their children once a divorce is finalized.

While there has been minimal movement to repeal or at least weaken no-fault divorce, the idea has some support in the conservative movement.

For example, the official Texas GOP platform states, “We urge the Legislature to rescind unilateral no-fault divorce laws and support covenant marriage and to pass legislation extending the period of time in which a divorce may occur to six months after the date of filing for divorce.”

And across the pond, a British Conservative MP called for an end to no-fault divorce.

“But marriage is essentially meaningless if it is easy to get out of. I think that was a mistake (to legalize no-fault divorce),” MP Miriam Cates said in January, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.

Carson’s abortion stance shows how some leaders want more than minimal limits

The support for federal protections for preborn life is part of a divide between conservatives who want to see all human life protected from the moment of conception and others who want minimal, if any limits, on abortion.

For example, President Donald Trump criticized Arizona’s near total protection for human life and called for the law to be “straightened out.” He made the comments soon after saying he would leave it to the states to pass their own laws, implying he would not be involved. His pro-abortion comments came after the state Supreme Court upheld an 1864 law that prohibited almost all abortion.

Arizona GOP Senate candidate Kari Lake, who often seeks to tie herself closely to Trump, echoed the call and asked the state’s leftist governor to repeal the pro-life protections. Several liberal Republicans joined with Democrats a few weeks ago to repeal the pro-life protections and instead draw the line at 15 weeks. Now, within a few months, preborn babies will have minimal protections in Arizona.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida also called for his own state, where he once served as governor, to repeal its six-week heartbeat abortion ban in favor of a minimal 15-week limit on abortion. (Florida’s law allows for killing preborn babies up to 15 weeks if they were conceived in rape or incest.)

“If I was writing a bill, I think 15 weeks is where the state is,” Scott said in mid-April.

Though Trump refused to endorse any federal limits, some pro-life groups quickly rallied behind the president after he said he would decline to embrace federal protections. These groups soon after withdrew their support after the president’s comments about Arizona.

Other pro-life leaders were critical from the beginning of Trump’s refusal to endorse any national protections for preborn babies.

“Killing babies is always wrong,” Live Action president Lila Rose wrote. “President Trump is not a pro-life candidate. He’s far less pro-abortion than Biden, but he supports killing some preborn children and will even make that his position in an attempt to get pro-abortion votes.”

My Statement: Killing babies is always wrong. President Trump is not a pro-life candidate. He's far less pro-abortion than Biden, but he supports killing some preborn children and will even make that his position in an attempt to get pro-abortion votes. Mario Cuomo was… https://t.co/UO6anF0iwi — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) April 8, 2024

Former Planned Parenthood director turned pro-life activist Abby Johnson also ripped into Trump’s support for abortion.

“This is unacceptable. Can we as a movement hold our candidate’s feet to the fire? He works for US,” Johnson stated in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“Murder inside and outside of the womb is wrong.”

