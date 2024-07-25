Ben Carson gives perfect defense of pro-life position in powerful Tucker Carlson interview

The medical doctor and former Trump administration official said persecution for being pro-life isn’t much compared with eternity.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dr. Ben Carson gave a heart-stirring defense of the pro-life position when speaking with Tucker Carlson recently.

“Looking at innocent little babies being killed, just because they happen to be in the safest place where you can possibly be, which is in the mother’s womb — therefore (that) gives you a right to kill them? … I know Kamala Harris feels that way,” he said.

Carson, 72, appeared on Carlson’s show to discuss the latest political developments in the U.S. While analyzing the upcoming race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump this fall, Carson ominously warned that the assassination attempt on his life does not mean he’s out of the woods just yet.

“(Trump) knows that they’re not through trying to get rid of him … Their feeling is that they are right, and they are righteous and that they are the protectors of society, and anything that they do is justifiable on that basis,” he said.

In speaking about abortion, Carson explained that he was a Democrat until his 30s. As a medical professional, he always believed abortion was the killing of another human being, but he didn’t believe he had “a right to tell” others what they should do.

Eventually, Carson rejected that way of thinking. “The thing that really changed my mind is I was thinking about slavery. And I said, what if the abolitionists had said, well, I don’t believe in slavery, but I don’t have any right to tell you what you need to do? What if that had been their attitude? Where would we be?” he asked.

Carlson has been one of Donald Trump’s most loyal supporters. During the 2016 presidential primary, Carson refused to attack Trump when others took a more direct approach. He eventually served in Trump administration as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

At the Republican National Convention last week, Carson gave a religious-themed speech quoting from the Bible while arguing that God protected Trump’s life during the January 13 attack.

Carson further told Carlson that he decided to be a doctor when he was just eight years old because he knew then that life is precious. “As a pediatric neurosurgeon, I operated on very premature babies. Sometimes 27, 28, 29 weeks’ gestation. And we had to give those babies anesthesia. They felt everything. And yet, you have people who are willing to stick a forcep into the uterus of a 27-week baby, grab whatever is there, twist and pull, and out comes an arm or shoulder, or another part of the anatomy, knowing that that baby can feel that. I mean, to me, it’s barbaric. And I don’t understand how people can do it. I truly do not understand how medical colleagues can do that.”

Carlson asked Carson to explain what his medical colleagues thought about him. “We’ve had some very heated discussions … they talk about women’s rights. But what gives you the right to kill another human being just because that human being is being protected by you?” he said.

Carson concluded the interview by stating that he decided “long ago” that “I’m going to speak up for what I believe in. And even if people try to persecute you, this comes back to my faith. What is that little persecution against the backdrop of eternity? So, I don’t really worry about that too much.”

